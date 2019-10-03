A 25-year-old Armuchee man is being held in Floyd County Jail on charges of felony sexual exploitation of a child, felony terroristic threats and acts and misdemeanor obscene telephone contact with a child.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Ransom, of 4008 Floyd Springs Road, "did commit the above listed offense when he, knowing the victim child was 12 years of age, told her to send him nude photographs of herself to him, and also telling her that if he were 12 years of age that he would perform oral sex on her in her vaginal area," the report stated regarding the Wednesday incident.
He was picked up Thursday on the 300 block of Fred Kelly Road and held on a $5,700 bond.
Rome woman charged with three drug-related felonies
A 56-year-old Rome woman was picked up Thursday on felony arrest warrants stemming from drug trafficking and possession charges dating back to March 18.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Diane Raditz McIlvaine, of 64 Lyons Drive, Apt. 106, was charged with trafficking meth when more than 28 grams of meth was located inside her apartment.
She also was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute when a "large quantity" of meth was found to be in close proximity with packaging materials and digital scales commonly associated with the packaging and sale of drugs when her apartment was searched.
In addition, she faces a charge of possession of drug related objects when a glass pipe containing meth residue and digital scales commonly associated with the packaging and sale of drugs were located inside her apartment.
She was being held without bond for those offenses and also was being held for an unknown charge out of Cherokee County, Alabama.