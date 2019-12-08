Heritage senior Ariana Camp has been playing basketball most of her life and that won’t cease to be the case once she earns her high school diploma.
Camp will be headed to South Carolina this fall to attend classes and play basketball for Anderson University. The Trojans are an NCAA Division II program that plays in the South Atlantic Conference, along with the likes of Carson-Newman, Lenoir-Rhyne, Tusculum, and Lincoln Memorial.
“Anderson has been after her for while,” Heritage head coach Eddie Bryant said. “I think it goes back about a year when they saw her playing AAU ball and wanted her in their program. She’s a heck of a player and any college coach would like to have her on their sideline. She’s long and athletic and she’s been working on her shooting a lot. She can pull out and hit the three now, although her best shot is still a little baseline jumper.”
Camp endured a season-ending injury as a junior and is currently dealing with an injury this season. However, as a sophomore, she earned plenty of playing time on a very good Lady Generals’ team, averaging 10.1 points and 4.8 rebounds a game.
“(Signing Day) meant a lot to me,” she explained. “Even when I got hurt last year, the (Anderson) coaches came up to me and said, ‘no matter what, we still want you’. It felt good to know that even though I was hurt, there was still somebody that believed in me enough, who still thought I could come back as good as I was before I got hurt. Everyone’s really close (at Anderson). It feels like family and just feels like a good place to go and play basketball.”
Camp said she is working hard to get back on the court and plans to bring plenty of attributes to the Trojan program.
“Quick play, great defense and just trying to pump the team up as much as I can,” she added.
Bryant said Camp’s leadership skills have really blossomed.
“She’s had a great attitude this year,” he continued. “We wanted a leader and she’s become a great leader. She’s become like a mom and our team’s big sister. Just everything we’ve asked her to do, she’s done. Hopefully, she’ll take that that good attitude and her athletic ability to the next level.”
Camp said being a leader is role that she “really had to grow into”.
“I’ve always been one year younger than our (team) leaders and I’ve had to step into a big role,” she added. “We’re really young this year, but I think that eventually, once we get everything cleaned up, we can get some good things done. Hopefully I can bring that (to Anderson). I just want to have a positive impact, overall, as a freshman.”
Camp is considering forensic science or sports medicine as a major.