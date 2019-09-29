It was another big weekend for local cheer competition cheerleading squads.
At the Carrollton Classic, the Gordon Lee Middle School squad won their division and the overall grand championship. The Gordon Lee High School team took first in Class 1A and the Ringgold High School team took first in Class 3A.
A little closer to home at the Heritage Five-Star Cheer Classic in Boynton, Ridgeland took first place in Class 4A ahead of Gilmer and Northwest Whitfield, while LFO was third in Class 3A behind Adairsville and Coahulla Creek.
Other winners included Dade County (Class 2A), Woodland (Class 5A) and Dalton (Class 6A). Dalton also took top honors in the JV (all-girl) division, while Woodland took first in the JV (co-ed) division.