At the Oct. 24 meeting of the Top of Georgia Employer Committee in LaFayette, many local companies who value diversity and inclusion in hiring were recognized. October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, an opportunity to celebrate the valuable contribution that people with disabilities make in our communities.
Although unemployment is at an all-time low, only about 16 percent of adults with disabilities in Georgia today are working.
Lookout Mountain Community Services (LMCS) presented the program at the luncheon and recognized 40 different businesses in Walker, Dade, Catoosa and Chattooga counties who currently employ individuals with disabilities. In addition there are many other companies who have been employers in the past and who continue to be important business partners with LMCS.
When given an opportunity to work, many adults who have previously been excluded and not considered as prospects for the labor force are proving their worth. Employers who have hired men and women with disabilities report that they experience the following benefits: lower turnover, lower rates of absenteeism, job loyalty, high workplace morale and tax advantages.
U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta in a recent comment stated, “Every day individuals with disabilities add significant value and talent to our workforce and economy.”
The highlight of the luncheon was the naming of the 2019 Lookout Mountain Community Services Employer of the Year. Unique Fabricating South, located in LaFayette, received the award with plant manager Ron Jones accepting the plaque for his company.
Unique Fabricating manufactures and supplies car parts to Tesla, Honda, Ford, Volkswagen and more. They ship from LaFayette to places all over the world.
Jones reports that 11 percent of the workforce in the molded products plant where he is the manager are individuals with disabilities. He values the significant contributions they make and would like to see more men and women with disabilities apply for positions in his company.