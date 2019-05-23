Georgia 4-H Project SAFE uses the shooting sports to teach many valuable life skills. Project SAFE (Shooting Awareness, Fun and Education) provides youth a place to develop a sense of belonging, learn teamwork in a safe environment and increase concentration skills. Safety and the responsible use of firearms and archery equipment is a primary goal.
Trained volunteers lead clubs in BB, air rifle, air pistol, .22 rifle, shotgun and archery in over 110 counties. Gordon County 4-H had youth participate in three of the six disciplines; BB rifle, shotgun and archery. This article will be the first in a three-part series on each of these teams’ state matches.
State outdoor competition for the discipline of Archery was held April 27. At the Target Challenge Weekend, youth competed against others based on their age and type of bow they shot. There were three age divisions in 4-H archery: Cloverleaf for grades 4-6; Junior for grades 7-8; and Senior for grades 9-12. There are also three bow divisions: novice for those Cloverleaf age archers shooting recurve or universal draw length compound bows; recurve; and compound.
Gordon County 4-H’ers that competed at the state outdoor match were:
Cloverleaf Novice – William Parish and Anna Cheyenne Smith. In Cloverleaf Novice, youth shoot 36 total arrows with 12 each at distances of 10, 20 and 30 meters
Cloverleaf Compound – Cole Dutton, Kenzlee Parker, Bella Peek, Elijah Turner and Nathaniel Turner. Cloverleaf Compound archers shoot 36 total arrows with 12 each at distances of 20, 30 and 40 meters
Junior Recurve – Seline Reyes. In Junior Recurve, youth shoot 72 total arrows with 24 each at distances of 30, 40 and 50 meters.
Junior Compound – Caitlynne Clardy, Brooklyn Clark, Logan Fuller, Hannah Jones, Ryan Kilgore and Lilly May. Junior Compound archers shoot 72 total arrows with 24 each at distances of 30, 40 and 50 meters.
Senior Recurve – George Freeman. In Senior Recurve, youth shoot 72 total arrows with 18 each at distances of 30, 40, 50 and 60 meters.
Senior Compound – Bryson Bowen and Olivia Forrest. Senior Compound archers shoot 72 total arrows with 18 each at distances of 30, 40, 50 and 60 meters.
The team was coached this year by Brian Brewer, Caleb Griner and Randy Mitchell.
The archery team is open to students in grades 4-12. For more information about the 4-H archery team or to learn how to join, contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H office at 706-629-8685.
Got Milk? Enter the June Dairy Month Poster Contest
Sponsored by Georgia 4-H, University of Georgia Cooperative Extension and The Dairy Alliance, the June to learn more about milk and milk products and their importance to human health. The theme for this year’s contest is “Get More With Milk-Dairy is in our DNA!”
Posters must be on standard poster board and must be 14-by-22 inch, about half of a poster board. Posters should contain only original, hand‐drawn artwork done by the participant.
Scoring will be based on originality, incorporation of theme, design, general appearance and accuracy of information. All entries will receive a certificate at the annual Gordon County 4-H Awards Banquet and those placing first, second and third in their age division at the state level will receive $100, $75 and $50 gift cards, respectively. The posters are due to the Gordon County 4-H Office by May 31 at 5 p.m.
For more information or to submit an entry for the contest, contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.
“Rooted in the Classics” chosen as theme of State 4-H Council
Georgia 4-H empowers youth to become productive and contributing members of society by providing life and leadership skills, encouraging civic engagement. On June 21-23, 2019, hundreds of Georgia 4-H'ers in grades 8-12 will meet at the Rock Eagle 4-H Center for the annual State 4-H Council meeting.
This year’s theme is “Rooted in the Classics,” focusing on the original purpose of State Council and civic engagement. This is the constitutional meeting of the Georgia 4-H Council, where 4-H youth vote on proposed amendments to the 4-H constitution and elect Georgia 4-H state officers.
“Serving as a page for the United States Senate has helped me to witness the democratic process firsthand,” said George Moore, state 4-H representative from Stephens County. “It is imperative that young people take part in the process. That’s why, every year, State Council offers a citizenship ceremony, in which all 4-H’ers who are turning eighteen, take the pledge remain engaged voters throughout their lives.”
Some 4-H’ers will also be participating in Dean’s Awards and State Congress Food Labs and Performing Arts categories. However, it’s not all business. The Iron Clover Award is given to the district that excels in a basketball, softball, volleyball, musical chairs tournaments and so much more. This year, there will be new competitions, including Giant Jenga, Extreme Tic-Tac-Toe and the Great Canoe Race. There will also be performances from Clovers & Co. and evening dances. The meeting will end with a pool and dance party to celebrate a success weekend.
Also, State 4-H Leader and Director of 4-H Arch Smith will be getting slimed as a result of the $4 for 4-H giving day receiving full 159 Georgia county participation and raising over $35,000. If 850 Georgia 4-H delegates attend the State Council meeting full-time, the entire state board of directors will be pied. To see a special message from the State Board about this year’s State Council meeting, visit youtu.be/SqMDr10K3N8.
Cost of registration is $50 and early bird registration deadline is Wednesday. For more information about 4-H State Council, contact the Gordon County Extension/ 4-H Office at 706-629-8685.
4-H calendar
Monday to May 31 – 4-H Senior Camp
Wednesday – State Council Early Bird Registration Deadline
Wednesday – Clovers and Company Application Deadline
May 31 – Final camp payments due for Cloverleaf Camp
May 31 – June Dairy Month Poster Contest Deadline