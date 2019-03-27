CEDARTOWN — An Aragon man who wasn't far from home died in the emergency room at Kennestone Hospital during attempts to revive him, according to Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier.
Brazier said that Jeremy Fincher, 33, of an Aragon-Taylorsville Road address, was declared dead by emergency room doctors at Kennestone Hospital in Cobb County after a nearly hour-long attempt to save his life.
Fincher was driving alone on Aragon-Taylorsville Road not far from home when it was reported his vehicle overturned and he was ejected. Brazier said it was reported to him by Georgia State Patrol officers on the scene they believe Fincher was not wearing his seat belt at the time the wreck was reported which was around 5:17 p.m. on Tuesday.
When emergency officials from Redmond EMS and Polk County Volunteer Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene, they began immediate lifesaving efforts on Fincher and called for the AirLife helicopter to make a quick landing and transport Fincher to Atlanta Medical Center for emergency treatment.
Brazier said while over Cobb County airspace, Fincher's condition worsened and the decision was made to divert to Kennestone Hospital, whereupon landing, emergency room personnel began treating him while in traumatic arrest.
"The physicians and staff at Kennestone ER worked for 45 minutes trying everything under the sun," Brazier said. "They were unfortunately unable to save him."
Officers from Georgia State Patrol's Cartersville post is investigating the wreck.
Kevin Myrick, Polk County Standard Journal
Police: Suspect in custody after allegedly shooting at Cobb police officer
MARIETTA — An unnamed suspect is in custody after shooting at a Cobb police officer late Monday night, according to Cobb police.
The exchange of gunfire between the suspect and police led to a manhunt in the Austell area, specifically in the neighborhood around Janet Lane, just off Veterans Memorial Highway about three-quarters of a mile east of Austell Road.
In the 8 a.m. hour Tuesday morning, police received a call from a resident on Veterans Memorial Highway who told police there was someone on their back porch, according to Officer Neil Penirelli, spokesperson for Cobb police.
Based on the description from the caller, police believed it could be the suspect from Monday night’s shooting, Penirelli said. Officers arrived and took the suspect into custody. The suspect had received multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Grady Hospital, Penirelli said.