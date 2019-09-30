The City of Aragon is set to play host to the four candidates who are contesting two seats on the council for the 2019 municipal elections coming in November.
Aragon residents should mark the calendar for Monday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at City Hall for the opportunity to hear from incumbent Judd Fee, Mike Long Jr., Gary Shindelbower and Buddy Tanner.
The community will be invited to come and take part in the event in the city’s courtroom and council meeting room, and the forum will give citizens the opportunity to submit written questions to candidates during the event.
Anyone interested in more information can contact City Hall at 770-684-6563.
The four candidates are vying for two seats on the council, one being left open this coming year by council member Debbie Pittman, who is the sole candidate to take over for Mayor Garry Baldwin at the end of the year.
Fee is seeking a new term in his at-large seat. The other three candidates are vying for either seat.
Those not yet registered to vote also have until Monday, Oct. 1 to get in their registration as well. Those who haven’t registered to vote and need assistance can contact the Board of Elections for help, or go online to https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov/GAOLVR/welcome.do#no-back-button.
Call the Board of Elections at 770-749-2103 for those who need assistance in voter registration.