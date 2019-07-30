A North Rome teenager faces two felony charges in connection with a break-in at the old North Heights Elementary School last month.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Thomas James Hardeman, 17, of 26 Atteiram Drive turned himself in at the Floyd County Jail and is charged with felony burglary and theft by taking for stealing approximately $7,900 worth of property from the school late on June 26.
Hardeman is one of several suspects who were identified thanks to security surveillance footage of the perpetrators.
Report: Woman arrested at Martha Berry Boulevard hotel with meth
A Rome woman is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine after police found the drug on her at a hotel on Martha Berry Boulevard.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kathryn Smith Leek, 29, of 3A Regina Drive, was arrested by Rome police at 1218 Martha Berry Blvd. around 6:30 p.m. Monday after an officer found the drug on the woman.
Leek was also charged with a misdemeanor for willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Man arrested at hotel, faces felony for taking small amount of marijuana into the jail
A Rome man now faces a felony charge after he carried a small amount of marijuana into the Floyd County Jail Monday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Demetrius Jermaine Kennedy, 42, of 4 Towers Drive, was arrested by Rome police at 1318 Martha Berry Blvd. after giving police a false name and date of birth.
He is charged with a felony from crossing the guard line at the jail with the marijuana along with a felony probation violation. Kennedy also faces misdemeanor for willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, giving a false name and date of birth and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Jail inmate breaks sprinkler in bid to change cells
An inmate at the Floyd County Jail added a new felony charge of interference with government property after breaking off a sprinkler head in his cell.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Travis Dale Herrin, 40, of 285 Fourth St., Shannon, called deputies to his cell because he wanted to move. When the deputy attempted to find out what was going on, Herrin refused to speak with the deputy and then popped the sprinkler head off so that jail staff would be forced to move him from that cell.
Rome man arrested on Alabama fugitive warrant
A Rome man was picked up Monday in East Rome after police learned of active warrants for his arrest in Alabama.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Marvin Ladell Blackburn, 44, of 518 Hardy Ave., was picked up at East 12th Street and Crane Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday after authorities determined he was wanted in Calhoun County, Alabama, for failing to appear in court to answer to drug charges.