Gordon County Saddle Club members will be hosting the annual Ride for a Cure event on April 27 at Dry Creek Trails in Armuchee to help support the American Cancer Society.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. Proof of Negative Coggins is required per horse and can be shown at the registration table.

A $10 gift donation per rider is requested, however, sponsoring a rider or monetary contributions is also an option for anyone who wishes to help support their fundraising efforts.

Plans are to enjoy a nice trail ride followed by sandwiches, snacks and soft drinks for participants as well as a raffle prize drawing and live auction to complete their fundraising efforts.

Raffle tickets are available to purchase prior to and on the day of the event for $2 each or three for $5. Ticket holders do not have to be present to win.

All proceeds from this event go directly to the American Cancer Society.

Should weather become an issue, a rain date is scheduled for May 4, same location and time frame.

The day use only parking area at the Dry Creek Trail Head requires a $5 parking permit per vehicle which can be picked up at the trail head entrance Kiosk.

For more information contact Desmond Fox at 770-548-5956 or visit the GCSC Facebook page.

GCSC meetings are held the fourth Thursday of each month at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center in Calhoun at 7 p.m.