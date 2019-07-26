There will be mud.
That’s the promise of Bob Williams regarding the annual Sarah Williams Memorial Mud Volleyball tournament, set for Saturday at the Recreation Department on McDaniel Station Road in Calhoun. Captains will meet at 8:15 a.m. and play will begin 45 minutes later.
The event is the major fundraiser for the Sarah Williams Youth Foundation, named in honor of Williams’ daughter who died following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Money raised from the event will benefit several of the organization’s projects, said Williams, including scholarships at all three local high schools, donations to the Coulter Hanson Foundation and Sarah’s Snacks, a program that allows the Williams family to ensure children begin treated at the Children’s Hospital at Erlanger receive snacks during their stays. A donation is also given to the Sonoraville High School volleyball team in appreciation for their assistance with the event.
“It’s just about the community coming together to help one another,” Williams said of the tournament. “Everybody has a good time, and it’s a good fundraiser for us. It pretty much funds all our projects throughout the year.”
Williams said this year’s tournament should raise about $9,000, a marked improvement compared to last year.
The action will feature 18 teams playing on multiple muddy courts. Fire trucks will turn out early to prepare the fields.
The tournament will begin with pool play, where teams play each of the other teams in their own pool, then the winners from pool play will face off in a double elimination tournament.
Spectators are encouraged to attend, as food and drinks will be available for purchase, and the Jandy’s yogurt truck will be on site, with a portion of each sale benefiting the foundation.
Williams said most teams in the tournament are just there to have fun, but a few will take the games seriously.
He recalled one year that a team of ladies from Chattanooga, all 55 years old or older, showed up for the tournament. As it turns out, the team had recently competed in the Senior Olympics.
“They didn’t win, but they did really well,” Williams said.
More information about the tournament, as well as a list of sponsors, can be found on the Sarah Williams Youth Foundation Facebook page, facebook.com/SarahWiliamsYouthFoundation/