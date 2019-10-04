The third annual Jayhawk Music & Arts Festival kicked off last weekend, September 27 to September 28, at the Pigeon Mountain Grill in Chickamauga where $1,000 was raised for the Children’s Advocacy Center.
This year’s festival was held for two days with a large variety of bands and musicians such as Bob Carty, Campbell Station, Roger Allan Wade and the Ex-Laws.
Pigeon Mountain Grill provided food and drinks along with vendors Pasture Plate and Ja Moka’s Freudian Sip for some extra flavor.
The Jayhawk Festival was founded by Vic Burgess in memory of his late father Jay Burgess who passed away on Christmas Eve in 2016 from pancreatic cancer.
Burgess said his father loved music like Jim Croce and Credence Clearwater Revival.
He wanted to do something in his fathers name that would benefit kids because he was a wonderful father, grandfather and uncle.
The Festival was given the name Jayhawk partly because Burgess’s father’s name was Jay and also hailed from Kansas where this mythical bird gets most of its history, Burgess said.
“I chose the Child Advocacy Center of the LMJC (Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit) because they help the most vulnerable and at-risk children in our region, Burgess said.
His vision is to develop the festival as an eclectic mix of different genres of original music and regional artists/artisans along with balancing the event for Children and Adults to enjoy.
Fore more info on Jayhawk or to get involved for next year’s event, “Like” Jayhawk Music & Arts Festival on Facebook or e-mail jayhawkfest@ Gmail.com
For more information n the Children’s Advocacy Center : www.caclmjc.com