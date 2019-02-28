For the week of Feb. 17 – 23, Floyd County Animal Control reports they investigated 96 cases, issued 1 citation, issued 27 warnings, impounded 73 animals, returned 8 animals to their owners, adopted out 46 animals and euthanized 3 animals.
