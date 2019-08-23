Qualifying is over for mayoral and council seats in the cities of Ringgold and Fort Oglethorpe. Here’s who will be on the ballots in November.
Ringgold
Mayor
Ringgold voters will have three choices for mayor: Incumbent Nick Millwood; Paul Lee, a pro wrestler and business owner; and Tony Hullender, a carpenter.
Council
Three council seats are available in this election. The top three vote-getters will fill the positions. Six candidates are seeking council seats:
Incumbent Sara Clark, who is retired
Jake Haynes, who serves on the Catoosa County Board of Education
Charlie A. Lamar, an engineer
Donald R. Pangle, a truck driver
Ray Reavely, semi-retired, works part-time as a bondsman
Rhonda Swaney, a speech-language pathologist
Fort Oglethorpe
Mayor
There are two candidates running for mayor: Incumbent Earl Gray, who works in marketing, is running against former councilman Louis Hamm, a pastor and retired plumber.
City Council
Two seats are available in this election. Voters can make a choice for each ward.
Ward 1: Incumbent Rhonda James, an accountant, and Melissa Jacks, a business and marketing teacher, will face each other for this seat.
Ward 4: Incumbent Derek Rogers will run unopposed.