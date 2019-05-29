At 17, Nya Lucas has moved about 14 times, across state borders, to new cities and even moving to live with different family members. But despite an inconsistent childhood and a rocky relationship with her mother, Lucas always tries to find the positives.
She moved to Atlanta a couple years ago, moving in with her grandmother and aunt, and then shortly after, she moved to Georgia Cumberland Academy where she began attending school. Lucas just finished her sophomore year, and while she’s excited for summer, this past year has been her hardest yet.
Lucas has experienced not only the loss of stability, but also the loss of her mother, who unexpectedly passed away before she moved back to the Academy in August. Yet, through the help of her biological family and her Academy family, she has found healing and begun to express a newfound consistency in her art.
Growing up
“My childhood was crazy, it was wild,” Lucas said. “I dealt with a lot of things at a very young age. When I was growing up, mom and I didn’t always have the best relationship.”
She has alternated between living with her mom and her grandmother for her entire life, hence the numerous amount of moves. And on top of switching homes so frequently, Lucas often had to take care of her younger brother when her mom wasn’t home.
When Lucas was living with her mother, she watched her mother quickly fall in with bad crowds, spending more time with them than her children. Lucas said she saw her mother being taken advantage of by her friends, and when Lucas would confront her about it, her mother would get easily angered and take it out on Lucas, which created an unstable relationship between the two.
When she was younger, Lucas found it difficult to be both in survival mode and also attempting to improve her relationship with her mostly-absent mother. Lucas said her mom made promises she didn’t keep, broke her trust and often didn’t follow through on plans she had made.
“I’ve tried to find positives out of the negatives, but I still have to acknowledge the bad things that have happened,” Lucas said. “Like I have a lot of trust issues now, even with friends and relationships.”
She also constantly worries about following in the path of her mom and tries to prove herself in whatever she does – whether that be through art, academics, extracurriculars or other activities.
As positive influences in her life, Lucas’s grandmother and aunt have been constants for her to rely on. She said they always encourage her to do her best and to stay focused. The three have been through a lot together, with the most trying time being this past fall.
Losing her mom
In August, Lucas’s mother died unexpectedly, and like anyone who loses a loved one, Lucas was devastated.
Lucas’s mother died two days after her birthday and the day before Lucas was supposed to start her sophomore year of high school, just when Lucas was starting to feel like her relationship with her mother was positively changing.
“I was kind of starting to feel like I had a mom, like a mom-mom, not just a birth-giver,” Lucas said, “but someone who was my best friend and knew me at a level no one else would ever know me.”
Lucas said she found herself angry that just when her and her mother were getting closer, she was taken away from her. Despite her mother’s struggles and negative aspects of their relationship, Lucas acknowledges that her mother was one of the most powerful influences in her life.
“She was a singer and songwriter, she was an artist, too,” Lucas said. “She was an amazing, beautiful, talented person.”
Though she took some time off of school, Lucas returned to the Academy for the remainder of her sophomore year and welcomed the care that her teachers and classmates offered. She’s been able to reflect a lot on the past year, and said if it weren’t for the support of her Academy family, she might not have been able to work on moving forward.
“(Their support) gave me faith in humanity, it gave me hope,” Lucas said. “I don’t think I’d put as much effort to be positive if it wasn’t for other people who gave me hope, love and support. It is actually is part of the reason why I’m so driven.”
With the support from her school and family, Lucas learned through the grieving process that she needed to feel what she felt. Her emotions would surface, and still do, at unpredictable times, but what also helped her navigate through grief was expressing her feelings through art.
How art helped
“My biggest passion is art, of course, but to narrow it down, I really like clothing lines, sneakers, music, videos, photography…,” Lucas said. “To me, art is such a broad and beautiful thing and you can find art in almost anything. My interest in art and fashion has shaped how I create things and what I want to do in my future.”
Coming from a family of artists, Lucas has been influenced by her mom’s music, her father’s past in art and her aunt’s sense of style. And attending the Academy, she has been given the opportunity to cultivate her skills, gain a professional mentor and learn what a consistent lifestyle looks like.
“Stability is wonderful,” Lucas said. “It’s nice just to be in the same place and not have to worry about where I’m going to sleep, when I’m going to eat… I feel normal and it’s nice.”
Lucas has been working under the mentorship of Academy art teacher Lauren Anderson, who has directed Lucas on ways to grow her talent and gain experience in the art industry. Earlier this month, Anderson hosted an art show for her students to display and sell their abstract pieces, and Lucas was one of those students.
It was her first time revealing her work to the general public, and she sold her work within minutes of the show starting. Lucas said the experience was just the start of what she plans to do with her life.
“I think by constantly making an effort to be positive, that just kind of confirms the fact that I will be successful,” Lucas said. “I just have to smile in the face of adversity, and not let that discourage me or keep me from doing something I want to do. I have to be what my art is.”
Lucas wants to go to art school, and combine business with art, creating her own clothing brand and store. She is also interested in becoming a tattoo artist, inspired by her mother’s love of tattoos. And ideally, Lucas wants to go out of the country to use her art to influence people outside of the United State.
“My art is the unification of a people,” Lucas said. “My stories and my art aren’t just about me, they’re about someone else or something that has inspired me to do great things.”
Thought she’s already accomplished a lot in her 17 years, Lucas knows this is just the beginning of her art career, as well as a lifetime of turning negatives into something positive. And that’s a future she’s excited for.