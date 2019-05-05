Amy Easterwood Young serves on the board of Living Proof Recovery Inc., a nonprofit formed nearly three years ago to support local residents breaking free of addiction.
She’s also putting the last touches on the organization’s Next Door program, a transitional home for women that she will run when it opens later this month. And she helped found Ladies Table Night, a monthly worship gathering open to all women in the county.
Her community work is balanced nicely with family life now: her husband, Robbie Young, 12-year-old daughter Merra-Lee and son Robbie Jr., who’s 5. But Amy said she wasn’t always so focused.
Born and raised in Rome, she spent a number of years in various retail jobs, rising to the level of store manager, and most recently working for Aspen Dental.
She also struggled with addiction until, 13 years ago, she decided she’d had enough.
“It wasn’t something I wanted to do,” Amy said. “One day I woke up and said ‘This is not productive.’ From there I went home and decided I was going to do something with my time.”
She’s been with Living Proof since it opened its doors at 408 Shorter Ave. The organization – born out of a Christian recovery group – offers advocacy, training, peer support and spiritual guidance.
Fellowship is a staple, along with activities such as artistic reflection time, Crossfit activities, fundraisers and family Bingo nights. There’s also a computer lab, tutoring, 12-step and Bible study programs, counseling, free haircuts, childcare and more.
Young will be linking those resources with their new Next Door program for women who are coming out of jail or prison.
“We house them, help them find jobs, work through case plans, just integrate them back into society” she said. “We want to break the cycle of what has caused their incarceration and help them gain a new cycle.”
The home will be for Rome and Floyd County women only, she said, and is community-funded through donations from local individuals and organizations.
Her Ladies Table Night women’s ministry is broader based, with more than 200 followers on Facebook. Young said it started at her church, The Church At Rome, as a way to unify the congregation.
“But the Lord told me this is bigger than that. ‘This is my church, not your church,’” Young said. “Now we go from church to church, just trying to spread the love.”
Her team is made up of women from different congregations who plan a special speaker each month. Young said she’s enjoying her life of purpose and her commitment to helping others find their own footing.
“I am a person in long-term recovery, so it’s not so different for me. I made it through and it’s time for me to give back so other people can make it through,” she said.