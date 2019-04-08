Amazing Race 2019 returns on April 27 to downtown Calhoun, as the Young Professionals Committee brings back one of its signature events of the year.
This action-packed fundraiser puts four-person teams in competition for prizes and bragging rights. Join the fun or just hang out downtown and watch them as they race through a series of social, physical and intellectual challenges.
Competitors will gather downtown by 9 a.m., an hour before the race is set to begin at 10 a.m. The early arrival allows competitors to ensure they have everything in place to race. All registrations must be completed by 9:30 a.m.
The team fee is $100, while the individual fee is $25.
Amazing Race is sponsored by AdventHealth Gordon, First Bank of Calhoun, Lyles Wealth Management, Mannington Mills, Mohawk Industries, Momon Construction, North Georgia National Bank, Royal Thai Americas and Starr-Mathews Agency.