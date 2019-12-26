Allison Craft joined the Heritage High School cross country team as a freshman with plenty of promise and potential and, three years later, she’s still paying big dividends for the Lady Generals.
Now a junior, Craft has earned her third straight Catoosa County Girls’ Cross Country Runner of the Year award — she won a share of the title as a freshman — after another excellent fall for the Navy-and-Red.
“It feels good (to win the award again) and it’s really exciting,” she said.
Craft continued to make strides as a distance runner in her third year at the prep level. After averaging 22:40 per race as a freshman and 21:59 as a sophomore, she took another 43 seconds off of that this past fall with an average time of 21:16 and five top-three finishes during the regular season. Included in that was a gutsy third-place finish at the 6-AAAA championships, despite getting sick in the days leading up to the race, to help lead the Lady Generals back to the Class 4A state meet in Carrollton.
There, she ran a career-best 21:03 on the course to finish 22nd overall, her highest-ever finish at the GHSA state championships. Along the way, she also set a new career-best of 20:23 at the Fast Break Challenge, held on her own home course.
“From my freshman year to my junior year, I’ve gotten to know the sport better and my training has gotten better,” she explained. “I also think that the level of competition has helped me out with my improvement.
She said turning in her best-ever finish at the state meet was something she was pleased about.
“I felt like I knew the course better,” she continued. “I knew where my strengths were on the course and where my weaknesses were on the course a lot better and how to improve them. I was also going for the goal to run (that course) faster than I ever had before.”
Craft stated that her goals for her senior season included a second region title to match the one she won as a sophomore and to place in the top 20, or even higher, at state.
“This year was the best season that I think I could have had, especially with getting sick right before the region championships,” she added. “I still think it was a pretty good junior season, but I just want to have a better season (next year) than I’ve ever had before.”