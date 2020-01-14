An Alabama man accused of child molestation and rape was in jail without bond Tuesday night.

According to Floyd County Jail records:

Damian Christopher Ingram, 27, of 480 County Road 199, Cedar Bluff, Alabama, was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony aggravated child molestation and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Ingram also had warrants for felony strongarm rape and probation violation.

He was brought by Floyd County sheriff’s deputies from Cherokee County.

