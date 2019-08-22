An Alabama man charged with setting fires in a convenience store he burglarized was in jail without bond Thursday.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Dustin Wade Smith, 22, of 1764 County Road 31 in Piedmont, Alabama, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the incident that took place at around 3:30 a.m. May 21.
Smith used a crowbar to break into Rozy's Food Mart, 2406 Gadsden Road in Cave Spring, and steal a case of beer and a register drawer containing about $300 in cash.
He also used a lighter and accelerant he found in the store to set fires in multiple locations. The fires caused significant damage, causing the store to be closed.
Smith is charged with the felonies arson in the second degree, possession of tools to commit a crime, criminal damage to property in the second degree, smash-and-grab burglary and second-degree burglary. A misdemeanor charge of theft by taking is included.
He's also charged with being a fugitive from justice and is being held for Jackson County, Alabama, on unspecified charges.
2 young men facing kidnapping charges
Two young Rockmart men were in jail without bond Thursday after they reportedly took a Rome girl from her yard against her will.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Glenn Earl Walker, 18, of 529 Lane St. in Rockmart, and Anterrious Laukee Lester, 18, of 28 Old Town Way in Rockmart, are each charged with the felonies kidnapping, false imprisonment and first-degree cruelty to children. They're also facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and terroristic threats.
Lester and Walker went to the 17-year-old girl's residence Wednesday afternoon and forced her into their car. They drove off but were stopped by police on the bypass at Primrose Road.
Walker told police he wasn't involved but witnesses at the scene said they saw him. He is additionally charged with felony making false statements to police.
Report: Man took Visa cards from purse in Aldi's
A Rome man charged with stealing two check cards from a woman's purse was in jail Thursday with his bond set at $3,500.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Hudson Waide Ivery, 19, of 218 Wilson Ave. SW, took two Visa check cards out of a lost purse on Monday at Aldi grocery store, 836 Turner McCall Blvd.
Ivery was arrested Wednesday at his home and charged with felony financial transaction card theft and misdemeanor theft of lost or mislaid property.
Police: Woman took car while man slept
A Cave Spring woman charged with stealing a car was released from jail Thursday on bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Lindsay Kay Morrow, 36, of 37B Cedartown St. in Cave Spring, was retrieving her belongings from a home on Aug. 16 and also took the car keys while the male resident was asleep. She drove off in his 2009 Nissan Maxima but later called a friend to say she left it on Ga. 100 with a flat tire.
Morrow is charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle.
Report: Cave Spring man charged with felonies for tipping off suspect
A 69-year-old Cave Spring man was charged with three felonies connected to hindering a police investigation.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
John Milton Powell, of 276 Hanson Road, was charged Thursday with tampering with evidence, obstruction of an officer and hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
"The accused did commit the offense of conspiracy to tamper with evidence when, with the intent to obstruct the prosecution of subjects residing at 12 Excelsior Street, he did provide information which knowingly led to the destruction of evidence," the report stated.
The charges also stated that on Aug. 14, he informed the suspects of an impending search warrant and "recklessly endangered the safety of officers involved in execution of the warrant."
Powell is being held without bond.
Rome woman targeted by scammers promising $200K, Mercedes
Floyd County police responded to a call from a concerned neighbor of a woman on Old Dalton Road who had been in contact with someone in Atlanta telling her she'd won a sweepstakes and would receive $200,000 and a Mercedes if she handed over a money order to him for $499.63.
According to Floyd County Police records:
The individual also stated they would be coming to woman's home with the Mercedes at about 1 p.m. Aug. 19 and would bring the $200,000 in a silver briefcase. The suspect told her she would have to get in the car with them and two other suspects and take them to her bank to receive the money order.
"I briefly made contact with (the victim) as she was leaving her residence to (go) to the post office to try and stop the money order of $499.63 from going through," the responding officer reported. "I then made contact with (the neighbor) who then advised me that (the victim) has been in contact with the suspect over the phone for the past two weeks. The week prior, the suspect advised (the victim) that she had won a prize for paying her utility bills on time."
The officer said he patrolled the area at the time the suspects were to arrive, but did not see any suspicious vehicles.