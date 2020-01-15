An Alabama man has been charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of felony check negotiating.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Back in August 2012, Kenneth Lee Todd, 67, of 1369 County Road 788, Ider, Alabama, forged four checks for $278.43 each and used them as payments at the following Rome businesses: Rick's Little Garden on Dean Avenue, Rock Store on Kingston Highway and Kwik Way Foods on Calhoun Avenue.
Todd knew that the checks were forged and contained information that was in error, fictitious or assigned to another account holder.
Todd remained in jail Wednesday with a bond of $7,900, but he's also being held on unspecified charges for the sheriffs of Murray and Gordon counties.
Rome man facing 1st-degree burglary charge
A 38-year-old man facing a burglary charge was released from jail Wednesday on a $7,900 bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Terry Smith Jr., 38, of 16 Charleston Drive, was arrested Tuesday night on New Calhoun Highway and charged with felony first degree burglary.
Rome woman charged with meth possession
A 41-year old Rome woman found herself behind bars after being charged with methamphetamine possession.
According to Floyd County jail records:
Angela Sunshine Boatner of 5 Azalea St.was arrested Wednesday morning. Police say she had meth and a glass meth pipe.
Boatner, who is also charged with misdemeanor possession of a drug-related object, remained in the Floyd County Jail on Wednesday night with no bond set.