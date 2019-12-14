A man from Alabama was charged with felony firearm possession and felony meth possession.
According to Floyd County jail records:
Taz Allen Cox of 5004 County Rd in Centre, AL was originally stopped on Shorter Avenue for not having his seat belt on while driving. Police found that he had an active warrant for charges in Alabama and he was placed under arrest.
Police then had a K-9 search the vehicle. When the K-9 indicated there was an object of interest in the vehicle, Cox admitted to possessing a firearm, which is a felony since Cox is a convicted felon.
Following the search of the vehicle, the police also found a syringe which is often used to inject methamphetamine. They also found suspected methamphetamine, for which Cox was charged for felony meth posession.