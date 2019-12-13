An Alabama man was arrested at a gas station at 6 Shorter Ave. on Friday evening and charged with methamphetamine possession, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Taz Allen Cox, 26, of 5004 County Road, Centre, Alabama, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and use of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime. He is also charged with possession and use of drug related objects.
Allen and another Alabama man Kyle Dewayne Queen, 28, of 715 County Road 915, Leesburg, Alabama, were arrested and face additional undisclosed charges in Alabama. Both are being held without bond with a hold from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
Floyd County man charged with aggravated assault
A Floyd County man was arrested at his home Thursday on Rush Chapel road and charged with felony aggravated assault.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nicholas Wade Hogan, 35, of 1226 Rush Chapel Road, is being held without bond at the jail on two counts of aggravated assault.
John Bailey, editor
Cedartown man charged with eluding offer, traveling too fast on Martha Berry
A 43-year-old Cedartown man is being held on a $5,700 bond after allegedly leading police on a chase down Martha Berry Highway at about 2 a.m. Friday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nery Rolando Perez Lucas, of 204 Cobb St., was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer after an officer tried to pull him over for failure to stay in his lane and he continued down U.S. 27 into Polk County for eight miles at speeds in excess of 80 mph before stopping at Booger Hollow.
He also was charged with misdemeanor failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
Rome man charged with felony drug possession with intent to distribute
A 50-year-old Rome man pulled over for suspected impairment at Ga. 140 and Buttram Road on Thursday afternoon is facing a felony drug charge, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Vaughn Hundley Phillips, of 8 Green Acre Road NE, is charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute and driving under the influence of drugs. Police found the meth, small plastic bags and digital scales in his vehicle.
He is being held on a $5,700 blanket property bond.