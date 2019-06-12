Staff Sgt. Nicholas Henderson has been assigned to the Air Force recruiting office, located at 2210 Shorter Ave. in Rome.
As an Air Force Enlisted Accessions Recruiter, Henderson is responsible for inspiring, engaging and recruiting future airmen to deliver air power for America from the Rome area.
Prior to being assigned to Rome, Henderson was assigned to Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. Before that, he served in Yokota Air Base, Japan as an aerospace propulsion mechanic on C-130 aircraft.
For more information about Air Force opportunities, visit the 332nd Recruiting Squadron’s station in Rome, call 706-235-1014 or email Henderson at nicholas.henderson.2@us.af.mil.