KENNESAW — Kennesaw State’s women’s basketball team is set to begin the 2019-20 season, and there are three key things going for the Owls.
The first and maybe most important thing is that coach Agnus Berenato is healthy.
Last summer, Berenato was diagnosed with breast cancer, and her fight with the disease kept her from being full strength on the bench. As the Owls prepare to host Thomas in an exhibition game Sunday, Berenato said she is ready to go.
“I’m doing great and feeling great,” said Berenato as she prepares for her fourth season at the Kennesaw State helm and the 32nd of her long head-coaching career.
Second, frontcourt leader Carlotta Gianolla is healthy.
After dealing with a season-long shoulder injury last year, the senior from Italy, who averaged career lows of 8.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last season, has shed the braces she was forced to wear and is playing as if the injury never occurred.
“She’s not even thinking about it,” Berenato said. “Physically and mentally, she’s ready to go.”
Maybe the best thing, though, is that the 2019-20 season will mark the first that Berenato will have a full roster of the players she recruited. Her way is the only way this group of players know, and it is something Berenato thinks will help take the team another step forward.
“We’ve changed the entire culture,” she said.
Berenato said the team in flourishing in the classroom, while it is becoming a player-led group on the floor.
“This team has taken ownership,” she said. “They are holding themselves accountable.”
Kennesaw State is hopeful that the combination of talent, health and accountability will help it break through and show big improvements from its 9-22 record and 4-12 effort in the ASUN Conference last season.
“We’re going to play an exciting, up-tempo brand of basketball,” Berenato said. “We know our goal is the postseason. We are really focused on winning.”
One player who has always played up-tempo is the Owls’ leading returning scorer, Kamiyah Street.
Last year the 5-foot-5 product of Mays High School averaged 16.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, but she was sometimes too fast for her own good. This season, it appears as if the game may have slowed down for the junior, which allows her to see the whole floor.
“She’s playing on a whole different level,” said Berenato, who feels that Street is the most exciting player in the ASUN. “She’s probably grown physically, mentally and academically more than anyone on the team. Now, she’s thinking two plays, two passes ahead. She has pace. She’s quick, but she doesn’t hurry.”
Berenato said she wants her team to run, but for the first time since she came to Kennesaw, she said she has reliable 3-point shooters to take advantage of the open shots the tempo will create.
Street, sophomores Amami Johnson and Peyton Lewis and freshman Gillian Piccolino will force teams to respect the perimeter, which will allow the 6-1 Gianolla and 6-2 junior Alexis Poole (14.2 points, 8.4 rebounds) to take advantage of more space near the basket.
It won’t take long to find out how much Kennesaw State has improved. Berenato has a challenging non-conference schedule that includes opening the team’s season opener at Georgia next Thursday. The Owls’ home opener will come Nov. 9 against Samford.
The remainder of the non-conference schedule is highlighted by a trip to Annapolis, Maryland, for the Navy Classic, as well as a tour of Georgia.
In addition to the opener against Georgia, Kennesaw State will host Mercer (Nov. 13), travel to Georgia Southern (Nov. 17) and host Middle Georgia State (Dec. 31) and Shorter (Feb. 11). The gem in the non-conference schedule, however, will come Dec. 8 when the Owls host Georgia Tech, Berenato’s former longtime team.
“I’m excited about (playing the other schools around the state),” Berenato said. “If we are going to recruit in-state, we need to play in-state.”
The ASUN schedule will tip off Jan. 4 against Stetson, the team KSU upset last season in the conference tournament. Defending conference champion Florida Gulf Coast will come to Kennesaw on Feb. 17, and this season’s conference tournament will begin March 7.