After expressing a need for more gifts for teenagers, Mechelle Cliatt, who is the driving force behind the Sheriff's Santa program said multiple people came and dropped off items for teens.
The Sheriff's Santa program is one of the only gift-giving programs in the Floyd County area to offer toys for children up to age 16. Most children age out of programs like Toys for Tots at age 12.
"People showed up in droves after they saw it in the paper," said Cliatt. She said almost 25 people stopped by the Floyd County jail to donate items that teenagers will need, like jackets, make-up kits, and others. Cliatt said close to 200 teenagers were supported in this year's program.
On Saturday morning, the Sheriff's office, who partnered with the Rome-Floyd Fire Department gathered at the Floyd County jail to distribute bicycles, jackets, make-up, and other Christmas gifts for its annual Sheriff's Santa program. There were three buildings at the jail where the floors were packed with bags of toys.
From bicycles donated by Wal-mart, to basketballs and stuffed animals, the Floyd County community was overwhelmed with toys to give to those who are less fortunate.
Amber Hibberts, who works at Dollar Tree, came to get gifts for her two children. One of her children is 14, and she is aged out of the Toys for Tots program.
"A lot of people don't have a lot," she said. "It's a real blessing for them to do this for us. I don't make much, and that's why I signed up for Toys for Tots. (My kids) are going to feel great."
One couple, Deaundra Green and Anthony Hunt, have four young boys at home. Neither of them are working right now due to unforeseen circumstances with employment. So far, Hunt has been supporting his family by doing side jobs.
"It helps a whole lot," said Hunt about the Sheriff's Santa. "(The kids) are going to love it."
This is not the first time Hunt and Green have needed help during the holidays. They said last year, they were able to get the kids gift through a different program at the Callier Forest apartments. Before last year, their kids had never gotten a Christmas tree.
"It was a small tree," said Green, "but it was something."
The need in Floyd County is so overwhelming, that Cliatt ended up having a waiting list, and she is encouraging people who are on that waiting list to come to the Floyd County jail on Dec. 18 to pick up any leftover toys the Sheriff's office has. The administrative office at the jail is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.