DOHA, Qatar — Christian Coleman won the world championship gold medal in the men’s 100 meters Saturday, three weeks after avoiding a ban for missed drug tests.
Coleman, 23, started well and extended his lead down the stretch to win in 9.76 seconds. Defending champion Justin Gatlin finished second in the marquee event of the championships, dominated by Usain Bolt until his loss to Gatlin in 2017. Andre de Grasse of Canada was third.
Coleman was the silver medalist behind the 37-year-old Gatlin in 2017. In Doha, they ran side-by-side, but Gatlin never really threatened.
Gatlin said he had reached out to support Coleman when the younger runner faced a potential ban.
In contrast to the boos that greeted Gatlin’s victory in London two years ago — a reference to his two previous suspensions for doping — the reception for Coleman was warm at the lightly attended event in the Qatari capital.
NFL
NFL, officials agree on labor deal through 2025 seasonNEW YORK — The NFL agreed with game officials on a seven-year labor contract that will run through the 2025 season.
The deal announced Saturday came with the current contract set to expire in May. The new agreement lasts through May 2026.
League executive vice president Troy Vincent said the agreement “solidifies the working partnership between the league and officials toward the common goal of developing and training the best officials in the world.”
The new collective bargaining agreement covers compensation and benefits and emphasizes efforts to train and develop officials.
Union president Tony Steratore is in his 20th season as an official. He said it was good to have the contract settled because “we all must keep pace with the speed and skill of the players, not to mention to increased use of technology.”
NASCAR
Allmendinger gets Xfinity win on Charlotte ‘roval’CONCORD, N.C. — AJ Allmendinger raced to his first NASCAR victory in five years Saturday in the Xfinity Series race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Allmendinger has transitioned this season from full-time racing to the broadcast booth, but agreed to drive a handful of Xfinity Series races for Kaulig Racing. He has been competitive in his five starts and delivered the win Saturday.
It was Allmendinger’s first victory since he won in a Cup car in 2014. His last Xfinity Series victory was in 2013, and he’s now has three career Xfinity wins.
Allmendinger led 20 of the 67 laps in the win for Chevrolet. His car still needed to pass post-race inspection, something it failed to do in two of his previous four races with Kaulig.
Reigning series champion Tyler Reddick finished second and was followed by Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson. Cole Custer finished eighth and joined Christopher Bell as two drivers already advanced into the second round of the playoffs.
Golf
Hur shoots 66, maintains two-stroke cushion in IndyINDIANAPOLIS — Mi Jung Hur kept her two-stroke lead in the Indy Women in Tech Championship on Saturday, birdieing five of the final eight holes for a 6-under 66.
Hur rebounded from an opening bogey with a birdie on the par-5 second. She added birdies on Nos. 9, 11, 13, 14, 16 and18 to get to 17 under at Brickyard Crossing, the layout that features four holes inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval.
The South Korean player won the Ladies Scottish Open last month for her third LPGA Tour victory.
Marina Alex, coming off the United States’ Solheim Cup loss to Europe, was second after a 64.
Puerto Rico’s Maria Torres had a 66 to get to 13 under.
► The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship had two more surprise leaders Saturday, with Victor Perez and Matthew Southgate out in front on 20 under par after the third round.
Perez shot an 8-under 64 at Kingsbarns while Southgate returned a 7-under 65 at St. Andrews, leaving them two shots clear of Paul Waring after his 7-under 65 at Carnoustie. None of those players are in the top 100 of the world rankings, with Southgate as low as No. 300.
The first-round leader, Justin Walters, is ranked No. 444 and the second-round leader, Matthew Jordan, is No. 292.