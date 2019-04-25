With nearly a month left of the academic year, I’d like to give a few pieces of advice to high school seniors. This time six years ago, I was in your shoes, and while it’s both nerve-wracking and wonderful what might lie ahead of you, you’re on the brink of a full range of possibilities.
Through working with local schools often, I’ve been able to have regular interactions with high school students and staff. Meeting seniors at local events and talking to them about school projects, graduating and extracurriculars has reminded me of what it was like to be a senior in school. When spring hits, it’s hard to stay motivated, and despite my parent’s suggestions to finish my high school career strong, I can’t say I completely listened (or wanted to).
Recalling the month before I graduated, a few pieces of advice I would give to high school seniors are:
- Write down one thing every day that you’re thankful for so that when you look back on this time in your life, you can read these notes of gratitude. While I didn’t do this, I often recall my last few weeks in high school as a reflective time, I wish I would have taken the time to gain a more positive perspective. Instead of counting down the days until I was finished, I wish I would have better appreciated the time I had left.
- Finish strong. As hard as it is to stay motivated in the midst of senioritis, you might regret it if you let things fall to the wayside. I don’t think this only applies to grades, but also to jobs, internships and relationships with friends and family. It’s easy to slack off, but if you determine to graduate on a high note, not only will it prepare you for your future, but it’ll also build good character.
- Keep in mind what you’ve worked for and what your goals are. Whether you’re going to college, straight into the work force, traveling around or taking a gap year, keep in mind that your time being a student for the past 13-plus years can teach you how to be a better person, a better learner and a motivated individual.
- Try and prepare for this next transition emotionally, if you can. The summer after I graduated, I was working full-time and didn’t spend much time reflecting or journaling about how I would be feeling shifting to a new state, moving away from home and starting a new branch of my education all at the same time. I remember my first night in my new dorm was when I began to actually think about how this new change was effecting me, and while I was feeling a mix of melancholy and excitement, I wish I would have spent more time preparing ahead of time for what this transition of my life would mean for me.
- Take credit of all the hard work you’ve already put into your education. Be proud of what you’ve accomplished so far. Graduating from high school is a huge achievement and is something to celebrate. When I graduated, I had future goals and plans that often overshadowed what I had already done in my life. A high school diploma is a wonderful achievement, so don’t forget to take time to celebrate. Or, as Parks and Rec’s Donna and Tom would suggest, “Treat Yo Self.” Spend time taking pride in yourself and thinking positively about your past.
- In addition to celebrating yourself, thank those who have helped you get to this point. Toward the end of my high school career, I grew sad about leaving my family, favorite teachers and friends behind, and often forgot how they had helped me become who I was. Following my graduation ceremony, I had the chance to thank my teachers, talk with classmates and friends, and thank my parents and sister. But thanking others was something I almost forgot to do. Don’t forget to thank everyone who’s supported you up to this point.
You will always be a student, even when you’re not technically in school. Healthy, mature adults will always be learning, always adapting and always changing how they approach daily life to grow into a better person. The best example I’ve seen of this lately is a teacher I interviewed recently. She said that as an educator, she’s learned that not only are her students learning, but she is also. She’s constantly adapting her lessons and the way she teaches to make sure students are learning well and are engaging with the material. Like this teacher, I think everyone is meant to live life as a learner, with open minds for opportunities to grow in the midst of obstacles.