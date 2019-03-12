AdventHealth Gordon's series of CREATION Health Spring Seminars began on Monday evening and will continue on Mondays through April 29.
The seminars are held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This free seminar series will feature a different doctor each week, and attendees will be educated on ways to live a happier and healthier life. Classes include a free dinner and will be held in Conference Room E (enter through AdventHealth Gordon’s East Entrance).
- The seminars will focus on living life to the fullest. Attendees will learn about the eight principles of CREATION Health: choice, rest, environment, activity, trust, interpersonal relationships, outlook and nutrition. When practiced, these principles can lead to a healthier lifestyle. Some benefits of living a CREATION Healthy lifestyle include:
- Looking and feeling younger
- Preventing or reversing certain diseases
- Decreasing the need for pharmaceutical drugs and surgery
- Enjoying a balanced life
- Strengthening relationships
- Experiencing a renewed sense of inner peace and calm
To register for this free life-changing seminar, call 706-602-7800, extension 3166. For additional information about CREATION Health, visit creationhealth.com.
