AdventHealth Gordon recently recognized its employees at their annual Service Award dinner. Employees were awarded a certificate to celebrate the years they have served at AdventHealth Gordon. Employees were honored at five-year increments.
“I am proud of the work our team does each and every day to spread our mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ,” said Pete Weber, the president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon. “I am honored to work beside them.”
Employees with 5 years of service: Emily Alexander; Rachel Bagley; Kelsey Bagwell; Brenda Balliew; Hilary Balliew; Christina Barnes; Christine Bond; Patty Brack; Eve Brown; Denise Burkhart; Paula Butler; Dr. Anthony Captain; Ashlen Casey; Patricia Casey; Marchele Center; Stephanie Chancey; Charles Chesnut; Jeremy Childers; Candace Clark; Nick Cochran; Zachary Cochran; Donna Collins; April Cooper; Jonathan Defoor; Gina Blackstock; Sharon Dodd; Sarah Durden; Jackie Ellis; Matthew Faraco; Cassie Ferguson; Loma Fowler; Jessica Gallman; Mili Galvan Huerta; Dr. Tessa Gibson; Gail Godfrey; Amber Goss; Brandon Goss; Danielle Griffin; Dr. William Hamilton Jr; Hannah Harcrow; Tera Hardy; Stephanie Henderson; Joshua Hughes; Kayla Ingle; Cristy Jackson; Luisa Jaramillo Maddox; Dr. Elisa Jaramillo-Mayor; Karen Jenkins; Dr. Joseph Johnson; Patricia Larsen; Dr. Scott Lepor; Dr. Robert Lester; Nicole Lequire Lewis; Cynthia Long; Nora Lopez; Victor Martinez; Sharen McCarthy; Andrea Mitchell; Allison Morris; Meletha Moss; Yesenia Murillo-Palmerin; Blake Olson; Wendy Ormeroid; Vicki Owens; Denia Paiz; Dr. Maxwell Parrott; Kathy Pavlik; Sherry Peace; Dr. Garrett Post III; Joshua Potter; Sonya Ramsey; Patrice Reece; Christina Seminario; Liz Sendros; Crystal Smith; Jessica Smith; Dana Stewart; Rebecca Stonecipher; Retha Taylor; Mindy Thomas; Harold Tillery; Lisa Timms; Deborah Towe; Dr. Kent Van Arsdell; Lane Warren; Miranda Warrick; Nancy Weaver; Stacy Welch; April West; Christy Williams; Dorothy Wilson; Dr. Chris Yamamoto; and Dr. Joni Yamamoto.
Employees with 10 years of service: Donna Autry; Belina Bramblett; Traci Childers; Tadd Cochran; Tommy Curtis; Adam Dortch; Dr. Brent Box; Brooke Dutton; Helen Holcomb; Kari Layson; Cindy Leatherwood; Joanna Mashburn; Marsha McDaniel; Ashlee Murphy; Katie Schnell; Kimberly Taylor; Lesa Timms; Tara Wilson; Brittany Worley; and Pam Wright.
Employees with 15 years of service: Judith Binnicker; Rhonda Couch; Kasey Davis; Sandra Elder; Michael Haddox; Jeana Handley; Celia Holt; Laura Hufstetler; Mandrea Kearney; Terri Korb; Dr. Byron Littlefield; Max McAbee; Cynthia Norrell; Ronald Pass; Jackie Phillips; Andrea Rickett; Rina Smith; Vivian Warren; and Rhonda Worley.
Employees with 20 years of service: Sharon Bass; Bonnie Bolt; Michael Cooper; Pauline Dempsey; Steven Derryberry; Lisa Green; Bernardo Jimenez; Christine Mauldin; Darla McEntyre; Dawn Messer; and Bryanne Miller.
Employees with 25 years of service: Sandra Barton; Carol Dyke; Doug Hite; Edena Rushing; and Ginger Walraven.
Employees with 30 years of service: Star Brehm and Retha McRay.
Employees with 35 years of service: Pamela Tucker.
Employees with 40 years of service: Robert Holland.