AdventHealth Gordon has earned the 2019 CNOR (Certified Nurse Operating Room) Strong designation. This achievement represents a facility-wide commitment to nursing excellence and outstanding patient care.
“Our nurses are excellent caregivers and take pride in their work,” said Vernon Gipson, the director of surgical services at AdventHealth Gordon. “Receiving this CNOR Strong designation is a testament to their hard work and dedication.”
The CNOR Strong designation means at least 50 percent of the facility’s OR nurses are certified in preoperative nursing. A team of CNOR certified nurses who have mastered the standards of perioperative practice promotes a culture of professionalism and has been linked to improved outcomes in surgical patients.
“A team of CNOR certified nurses in the OR is a testament of greater confidence in their clinical practice and specialized knowledge in perioperative nursing,” said Stephanie Henderson, a surgical services nurse educator at AdventHealth Gordon. “A staff of CNOR strong nurses have mastered the standards of perioperative practice and furthers the culture of professionalism to improve outcomes of surgery patients in our community.”
About AdventHealth Gordon:
Founded in 1935, AdventHealth Gordon is proud to be a member of AdventHealth. With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, AdventHealth is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system's nearly 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout almost a dozen states. For more information about AdventHealth, visit adventhealth.com or facebook.com/adventhealth.