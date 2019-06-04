June is Men’s Health Month, an annual awareness period dedicated to educating men and boys on their health and wellness.
On average, women live five years longer than men by simply paying attention to their health. Men are 24 percent more likely to skip their wellness visits. From ages 20 to 49, men should have wellness visit with their primary care provider every one to three years. After age 50, men should have wellness visit once a year and include annual prostate and colorectal exams.
Awareness and early detection are important in preventing chronic diseases that impact men, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and many types of cancer. Men can take charge of their health by making the following changes:
Exercise
Stop smoking
Regularly check your blood pressure and cholesterol
Utilize preventative care
Get an ample amount of sleep
Wear sunscreen
Regularly see your primary care provider
Eat a nutritious diet
Make time for relaxation
It can be difficult to maintain a healthy lifestyle while balancing things like work, family or school, but implementing small changes can lead to a longer and happier life. To find a primary care provider, visit adventhealthgordon.com.