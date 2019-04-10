According to the American Cancer Society, about 53,000 people will get oral cavity or oropharyngeal cancer in 2019. AdventHealth Gordon will offer free oral, head and neck cancer screenings on Wednesday, April 24, from 5-6 p.m. at AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat at Calhoun, 110 Hospital Drive. This will give people the opportunity to be checked for these types of cancers by health professionals.
“Oral, head and neck cancers are very common in our area,” said Lanell Jacobs, director of oncology services at AdventHealth Gordon. “This exam is quick and only lasts a few minutes.”
AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat at Calhoun urges people who have a history of these symptoms to be screened:
• Family or personal history of smoking
• Sore throat that persists for more than six weeks
• Hoarseness lasting longer than three weeks
• Any mouth sore or swelling lasting longer than a week
• Lump in the neck lasting longer than a week
• Presence of blood in saliva or sputum
• Persistent ear pain
Oral cavity cancers can occur in the lips, cheeks, teeth, gums, the front two-thirds of the tongue, floor of the mouth and hard palate. Oropharynx cancers can occur in the base of the tongue, soft palate, tonsils and the side and back wall of the throat. The average age of those diagnosed with these cancers is 62, but they can occur in younger people. Tobacco and alcohol are among the biggest risk factors for oral, head and neck cancers. Others include a poor diet, pre-cancerous growths and exposure to ultraviolet light.
Limited space is available, so please call 706-879-5850 to register for this free screening.