A Rome man and woman who were originally charged Monday with filing a serial number off of a shotgun are, along with a third individual, being charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Jadon Haywood, 18, of 102 Webster St., used a Marlin 550 bolt-action 12 gauge shotgun to take two smartphones, wallet, license plate and $170 cash. Haywood also fired the shotgun at the vehicle he was robbing, which had an adult and juvenile inside, blowing out the back windshield. He also hit the victim with his fists during the altercation on Shorter Avenue on Sunday.
Haywood is charged with two felony counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, misdemeanor criminal trespass and battery.
Kaylee Marie Huff, 19, of 102 Webster St., and Denzel Tate Haywood, 21, 127 Presley St., are both charged with the same charges.
Huff and Christopher Haywood were previously charged with felony tampering with a serial number. Denzel Haywood is also charged with felony tampering with a serial number.
Rome man charged with aggravated sodomy, other charges
A Rome man was arrested on Monday in connection to several alleged crimes taking place over the past two years.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Austin Gaige Barton, 18, of 4 Scarlet Lane, engaged in a sex act at the Floyd County College and Career Academy after the complainant told him to stop. The October 2018 incident caused the complainant physical harm.
In a separate instance, during the spring of 2019 Barton sold weed trimmers to someone for $120 knowing that they were stolen.
Barton is charged with felony aggravated sodomy, two counts of exploiting an elderly person and misdemeanor theft by deception.
Report: Rome man had methamphetamine
Reports state a man arrested on Shannon Circle was in possession of drugs when he made contact with police.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
John Paul Keene, 35, of 9 Oak St., is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
Man facing several felony charges
A Rome man was arrested on North Elm Street and is charged with several felonies as well as misdemeanors resulting from an incident on Monday afternoon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Denzel Carter, 26, 219 Hardy Ave., fled from police while they were searching his house on a search warrant. According to 911 scanner traffic, Carter ran from police several times during the incident and during several instances was hiding in various yards in the North Elm Street area. The report did not list the cause for his other charges.
Carter is charged with felony first degree burglary, two counts of terroristic threats and acts, possession of hydrocodone, misdemeanor criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and exploiting an elderly person.
Man charged with giving false informationA Rome man was pulled over for allegedly speeding on Ga. 1 Loop Monday night when he reportedly gave police his brother’s name instead of his own.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kamron Cyon Haywood, 22, of 319 Branham Ave., signed a traffic citation using his brother’s name and was driving with his license revoked.
Haywood is charged with felony first-degree forgery, misdemeanor giving false information to law enforcement, driving with a revoked license and speeding.
Report: Man did $4K in damage to home
A Rome teenager is being charged after he reportedly broke into a home on Melody Lane and caused significant damage.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Bobby Charles Owens Jr., 17, of 129 Benton Drive, was seen leaving the residence by the complainant after he entered the complainant’s home and caused $4,000 in damages. The report did not elaborate on the extent of the damage.
John Popham, staff writer
Report: Florida fugitive jailed in Rome
A Bay County Florida man was arrested in Rome Tuesday on a warrant issued by authorities in his home state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alfonso Daleon Fernandez, 30, of 5700 Star Lane, Panama City, Florida, was arrested by Floyd County deputies around 8:30 Tuesday morning.
New theft charges added to Roman in jail since July 4
New felony theft by receiving stolen property charges have been added to the list of allegations against a Rome man who has been jailed in Rome since July 4.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Henry Williams III is now accused of receiving a stolen vehicle back on July 4.
Police found Williams in a truck in a parking lot on Calhoun Avenue in Rome that night but were not able to contact the owner of the vehicle who was out of town.
Once the owner returned to town and was able to identify the vehicle as his, the new charges were drawn up against Williams, who had previously been charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft by taking and possession of methamphetamine and willful obstruction of officers.
Doug Walker, associate editor