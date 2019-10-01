A woman arrested at her residence early Monday morning for reportedly having meth is now facing an additional charge of criminal trespass according to warrants.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
A warrant released on Tuesday from law enforcement show that Amelia Jo Cook, 39, of 317 Grove Ave., smashed a laundry machine at the Millstore Laundry in Lindale causing around $400 of damage on Sept. 23.
She is charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass.
Cook was being held without bond Tuesday night on previous charges that include possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Report: Woman apprehended in Georgia wanted in Alabama
A Cedar Bluff, Alabama, woman was arrested near the Georgia-Alabama line where it was found she had outstanding warrants in a different state.
Rhea Dawn Smith, 48, of 50 County Road 905, Cedar Bluff, Alabama, is charged with being a fugitive from justice in Georgia since she has an outstanding warrant in Alabama.
Smith was taken to the Cherokee County, Alabama, jail Tuesday where she was being held on a charge of probation violation.