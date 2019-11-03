The Ringgold Tigers led 3-0 for most of the first half on Friday night, but the homestanding Adairsville Tigers would forge a lead late in the second quarter and held on for an 18-3 victory in Bartow County.
Landon Akers’ 25-yard kick late in the first quarter would give Ringgold the early lead and they would play solid defense to stay in front. However, with just under four minutes to go in the opening half, Adairsville went in front on a 17-yard pass by Conner Crunkleton to Jacob Ray. Crunkleton would run in a conversion to give his team an 8-3 lead.
Ringgold would fumble shortly thereafter and Adairsville looked to be in prime position to add to its lead before the end of the half. But in the closing seconds, the Ringgold defense made a goal-line stand to stop Adairsville at the 1-yard line to end the half.
The score would remain 8-3 throughout the third quarter, but Adairsville would come up with an interception inside the Ringgold 20-yard line on the final play of the third quarter. The Green-and-Gold would convert the takeaway into a 27-yard field goal by Emanuel Lopez, extending the lead to eight.
The Adairsville defense would do the rest to pick up the Region 6-AAA victory. They would come up with a defensive score in the final minute of the game after Lopez downed a punt at the Ringgold 1 and the Tigers would fumble in the endzone. Defensive lineman Garrett Ellis would recover the loose ball for the score.
Ringgold outgained Adairsville on the night, 205-192. Price Pennington had 17 rushes for 48 yards, while Ty Gilbert was 5-of-13 passing for 62 yards, though he was picked off twice. Kyle White, who recently returned to the lineup after a knee injury earlier this season, ran seven times for 37 yards and was 1-of-2 in the air on a 64-yard completion to Dylan Wright.
Dillon Quinn had two tackles for loss, including a sack, and one pass break-up, while Michael Toney also recorded a sack.
With the regular season now over for Adairsville (5-5, 4-4), the Tigers will wait and see what transpires this Friday night to see about the possibility of a playoff berth, either automatic or through the Class 3A wild card system. Meanwhile, Ringgold (0-9, 0-7) will finish its season on Friday with a trip to Coahulla Creek.