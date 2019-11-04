The Ringgold Tigers led 3-0 for most of the first half on Friday night, but the homestanding Adairsville Tigers would forge a lead late in the second quarter and held on for an 18-3 victory in Bartow County. Landon Akers’ 25-yard kick late in the first quarter would give Ringgold the early lead and they would play solid defense to stay in front. However, with just under four minutes to go in the opening half, Adairsville went in front on a 17-yard pass by Conner Crunkleton to Jacob Ray. Crunkleton would run in a conversion to give his team an 8-3 lead. Ringgold would fumble shortly thereafter and Adairsville looked to be in prime position to add to its lead before the end of the half. But in the closing seconds, the Ringgold defense made a goal-line stand to stop Adairsville at the 1-yard line to end the half. The score would remain 8-3 throughout the third quarter, but Adairsville would come up with an interception inside the Ringgold 20-yard line on the final play of the third quarter. The Green-and-Gold would convert the takeaway into a 27-yard field goal by Emanuel Lopez, extending the lead to eight. The Adairsville defense would do the rest to pick up the Region 6-AAA victory. They would come up with a defensive score in the final minute of the game after Lopez downed a punt at the Ringgold 1 and the Tigers would fumble in the endzone. Defensive lineman Garrett Ellis would recover the loose ball for the score. Ringgold outgained Adairsville on the night, 205-192. Price Pennington had 17 rushes for 48 yards, while Ty Gilbert was 5-of-13 passing for 62 yards, though he was picked off twice. Kyle White, who recently returned to the lineup after a knee injury earlier this season, ran seven times for 37 yards and was 1-of-2 in the air on a 64-yard completion to Dylan Wright. Dillon Quinn had two tackles for loss, including a sack and one pass break-up, while Michael Toney also recorded a sack. With the regular season now over for Adairsville (5-5, 4-4), the Tigers will wait and see what transpires this Friday night to see about the possibility of a playoff berth, either automatic or through the Class 3A wild card system. Meanwhile, Ringgold (0-9, 0-7) will finish its season on Friday with a trip to Coahulla Creek.
For the second year in a row, the LaFayette Ramblers were involved in a wild offensive shootout on the road. Unfortunately for the Orange-and-Black, they also came up on the short end of a wild offensive shootout on the road. Friday night in Jasper, LaFayette led 28-12 in the first half and 45-42 early in the fourth quarter, but the defending Region 6-AAAA champions would have the last say as Pickens pulled out a 49-45 victory to secure a playoff spot. Pickens took the lead on a early on a 36-yard touchdown run by quarterback C.J. Streicher, but LaFayette would come back to claim the lead at the end of the quarter. Jamario Clements scored on a 5-yard run and later broke loose on a 71-yard scamper to put the Ramblers up, 14-6. A punt would back up the Ramblers to their own 14-yard line midway through the second quarter, but quarterback Jaylon Ramsey torched the Dragons on a 73-yard TD run while the third of six Max Studdard extra points increased LaFayette’s lead to 21-6. It would be the first of four touchdowns the teams combined for in the second quarter. The Dragons would answer with a 71-yard Streicher TD run shortly thereafter and they would score again on a 1-yard run by their signal-caller in the closing seconds of half. Pickens’ two touchdowns would be sandwiched around a 14-yard scoring run by Trey Taylor and the Ramblers took a 28-20 lead into intermission. More offense would be in order in the third quarter. Pickens took advantage of a LaFayette fumble to tie the game in the opening two minutes of the second half on an 18-yard run by Streicher, but LaFayette came right back on a 16-yard scoring scamper by Taylor to make it 35-28 midway through the period. The Dragons would answer on a 23-yard TD pass from Streicher to Jarod Whitmore to tie the game up once more. Ramsey would immediately put the Ramblers back in front on a 78-yard run, but Streicher, last year’s Player of the Year in the region, led his team on another drive and scored from 13 yards out with less than a minute to go, which tied the game at 42-42 headed into the fourth. LaFayette regained the lead on a 38-yard field goal by Studdard with approximately 10 minutes to play, but once again Pickens would respond. Again it was Streicher, who found the endzone on a short run — his sixth rushing TD of the game — to give the Dragons a four-point lead with seven minutes to play. The Ramblers would go on one final march looking to regain the lead and they thought they had taken the lead with less than five minutes to go. However, a penalty would negate a touchdown and LaFayette would come up empty on fourth down deep in Pickens territory. The Dragons would get the ball back and get to midfield before Streicher would convert on one final fourth down run to seal the win and a state playoff berth. The Ramblers put up 641 yards of offense as Ramsey and Clements both eclipsed 200 yards on the ground. Ramsey nearly broke 300 yards rushing as he finished with 293 yards on 20 carries. Clements also carried 20 times for 250 yards even, while Taylor chipped in with 92 yards on eight tries. Ramsey’s total, one of the most in school history, could be an all-time record. Defensively, Brady Beard had seven solo tackles and 11 assists for the Ramblers. Darian Stevens had five solo stops and assisted on eight more, while Ben Maanum had six solo tackles, five assists and LaFayette’s only sack of the night. LaFayette (3-6, 1-4) will close out the season this Friday night at Jack King Stadium against an improved Gilmer club.
The Gordon Lee Trojans scored on their first two possessions of the second half and used a clock-chewing drive in the fourth quarter to help seal a 14-9 victory over Mt. Zion-Carroll last Monday night in Chickamauga. Drainage issues on Gordon Lee’s field due to heavy rain prevented the teams from playing on Friday. However, once the whistle blew, fans were treated to a good old-fashioned smash-mouth football game. The only points of the first half came on Mt. Zion’s first drive of the night. The Eagles took the ball at their own 36-yard line and went 64 yards in 14 plays. A total of 7:45 was taken off the clock before Jareth Raudales booted a 39-yard field goal for a 3-0 Mt. Zion lead. Gordon Lee’s defense would stiffen after that as the Eagles had just two more first-half possessions, both of which resulted in three-and-outs. However, the Trojans’ offense was not able to cash in, despite having the ball for the majority of the rest of the half. Their first possession ended in a fumble at the Eagles’ 11-yard line. A second possession ended up as a turnover on downs at the Mt. Zion 24 and they had another turnover on downs at the Mt. Zion 19 with 51 seconds remaining in the half. But the start of the second half would see that trend reversed. Gordon Lee went 80 yards in just seven plays to start the third quarter. Cade Peterson had a big 20-yard run on third down and the Eagles also had a key 15-yard penalty at the end of the play. Brody Cobb would then take it in from eight yards out with 8:55 remaining in the third quarter, while Montgomery Kephart provided the first of his two extra points to give the Trojans a 7-3 lead. After forcing an Eagle punt, the Trojans went 73 yards on their next drive, again in seven plays. Peterson went for 22 yards to move the ball into the redzone and Cody Thomas ran it in from 15 yards out one play later to extend Gordon Lee’s lead to 14-3 with 2:21 left in the period. “We told the kids at halftime, we did not play like we’re capable of playing in the first half,” Gordon Lee head coach Josh Groce said. “I really felt like, offensively, we weren’t finishing like we should. It’s something that we’ve been doing for the past couple weeks and we were continuing to do the same things. So we talked about finishing at halftime and we were able to come out and do that.” Mt. Zion would get a 30-yard halfback pass from Jayden Perkins to Christian Terrell to jump-start its next drive, which ended on a 2-yard TD run by Perkins with 9:59 remaining in the game. However, the score would remain 14-9 as a 2-point conversion pass was knocked down in the end zone. The Trojans answered with their longest sustained march of the night. They moved from their own 31 to the Mt. Zion 20, taking 8:18 off the clock in the process while converting 4-of-4 on third downs. However, facing fourth-and-14 at the 20-yard line, the Trojans lofted a pass into the endzone, which was picked off by Eagle freshman defensive back Jasiah North with 1:33 left to play. A pair of 15-yard penalties on the Trojans would move the ball to midfield, but Mt. Zion quarterback Jarred Knight would throw three straight incomplete passes before being picked off by Jacob Neal inside the Gordon Lee 20-yard line with just 39 seconds to go. The Trojans were then able to take a knee and run out the clock. Despite coming up empty on its final possession, Groce called the march a big one. “(Mt. Zion) scored and we got the ball back and our kids had to step up with a drive,” he added. “They felt like they had something to play for with this being the last game the seniors were ever going to play on this field. They really dug deep and came up big.” Gordon Lee finished with 330 yards on the ground. Peterson led the way with 176 yards on 25 carries and Thomas added 102 yards on 18 attempts. Mt. Zion was held to 68 yards on 33 rushes. Knight was 1-of-7 in the air for 16 yards and one interception, while Terrell had two catches for 38 yards. Perkins had a team-best 37 yards on nine rushes.
Christian Heritage 28, Gordon Lee 0
Just four days following the emotional home victory over Mt. Zion on Senior Night, the Trojans were unable to get anything going on offense and dropped a road decision in Dalton. Sophomore quarterback Christian Thomas had a big night for the Lions with three touchdown passes and one TD run to help account for all four scores. Peterson led the Trojans with 41 yards on 11 carries. Thomas had 36 yards on a team-high 17 carries, while Coleby Casteel had 31 yards on five carries. Blake Erby completed 4-of-8 passes for 24 yards. Peterson had three solo tackles and five assists to go with one pass break-up. Kade Cowan had six assisted tackles and one solo stop. Kameron Oliver had two tackles for loss, while Michael Akins and Austin Crowley each had one tackle for loss. Gordon Lee (3-6) will go on the road this Friday night to face Mt. Pisgah Christian (3-6) in the final regular season game of the season.
The North Murray Mountaineers scored 17 points in the final 3:04 of the first half and tacked on one more touchdown in each of the final two quarters to pick up a 31-0 victory at LFO this past Friday night. The victory gave North Murray (8-1, 7-0) their first-ever region championship, while LFO fell to 4-5 overall and 4-3 in Region 6-AAA play. The Warriors must defeat Calhoun at home in the regular season finale this Friday night to automatically qualify for the Class 3A state playoffs. Frigid temperatures greeted the teams as they took the field at Tommy Cash Stadium and the resulting first half was a sloppy one on both sides. North Murray’s first three possessions of the first half resulted in turnovers, while the fourth ended with a punt. Meanwhile, LFO’s first five possessions ended with three punts, an intercepted pass and a missed 28-yard field goal as both teams were still scoreless late into the second quarter. But with 3:04 remaining before halftime, North Murray quarterback Ladd McConkey ran a draw play right up the middle of the field untouched for a 40-yard TD and the initial score of the game. The first of three extra points by Owen Hannah gave the Mountaineers a 7-0 lead. The Mountaineers would catch a break seconds later as LFO muffed the kick return with Alex Pulido recovering the ball to set up shop at the LFO 38-yard line. Two short runs and one 15-yard LFO penalty later, McConkey threw across the middle to tight end Chaisen Buckner, who outran the defense for a 22-yard score to increase the lead to 14-0. The Warriors would get the ball with 2:25 left in the half and used a North Murray penalty to pick up a first down near midfield. But, facing third-and-22 from its own 43-yard line, LFO saw the ball knocked free as North Murray recovered the loose pigskin. Another 15-yard penalty on LFO after the play placed the ball at the Warriors’ 37-yard line with 35 seconds to go. McConkey bolted for 18 yards on first down, but two incomplete passes and a short Dante Tidwell run would force North Murray to settle for a 34-yard field goal by Hannah with two seconds left on the clock and the Mountaineers would take a 17-0 lead into the locker room. The visitors from Chatsworth drove from their own 20-yard line across midfield on their first possession of the third quarter, but the Warriors would force a fumble to get the ball right back. LFO would march from its own 42 down to the North Murray 29 before the Mountaineers’ defense rose up to stop the drive on fourth down with six minutes to go in the third quarter. Eleven plays and 74 yards later, it was McConkey finding Tidwell on a quick slant from the 5-yard line to boost the lead to 24-0 with 26 seconds remaining in the third quarter. McConkey highlighted the drive with a 26-yard run and a 19-yard pass to Tidwell earlier in the march. The fourth quarter would be a long one for the Warriors. They would fumble at the North Murray 38 on their ensuing possession, which was ultimately converted into a final touchdown as McConkey hit Landon Burrell for 36 yards with 8:09 left to play. LFO would fumble on its very next play from scrimmage, while punter Alec Gentry was taken down for a 6-yard loss on the Warriors’ final possession because of a low snap on a punt. McConkey had a big night for the Mountaineers. He rushed 13 times and accounted for 157 of North Murray’s 236 yards on the ground. He also completed 11-of-15 passes for 96 yards, while Tidwell had 15 carries for 67 yards. LFO was held in check all night by the Mountaineers defense. The Warriors rushed 41 times for just 119 yards. Seven different ball carriers got in the books for LFO. Quarterback Malachi Powell led the way with 39 yards on nine carries, while Benji Valdes had 38 yards on 14 carries. Powell also was 0-of-4 with one interception through the air. Jacob King had an interception for the Warriors on defense, while Zion Martin and Jerry Jackson each recovered a fumble for LFO.
The Ridgeland Panthers took another step toward a home playoff game with a hard-fought 31-21 win over an improved Gilmer team in Ellijay on Friday.
The Bobcats led 14-7 at the half and took a 21-7 lead well into the third quarter, only to see the Panthers outscore the home team 24-7 the rest of the way.
Jordan Blackwell, who racked up 490 combined rushing yards in his previous two games, scored on a 41-yard touchdown run, but had to leave the game early with an injury.
However, twins Terrance and Torrance Roberts took up the slack. Terrance Roberts, who had over 180 yards on the ground in a win over Pickens the week before, had 140 yards against the Bobcats and scored three times on runs of 3, 4 and 24 yards to help put it away, while his brother went for a season-high 121 yards. Quarterback Chase Watkins had 39 yards in the air on 4-of-8 passing and kicker Connor Middleton would add a late field goal to ice the victory.
Ridgeland (5-4, 4-1) can win the Region 6-AAAA title with a home victory over Southeast Whitfield, combined with a Heritage victory at Northwest Whitfield, on Friday. The Panthers will still earn a home playoff bid as a No. 2 seed if they win on Friday and Northwest defeats Heritage. The Bruins would then be the No. 1 seed.
A Panther loss would drop them to a No. 3 seed for the Class 4A state playoffs.