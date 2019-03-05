An Adairsville couple are releasing their fourth book in what’s known as the Davis Morgan Mystery series this month, continuing to weave storylines together with a Christian-based message.
Danny and Wanda Pelfrey are Christian fiction writers who set their stories in the setting of their hometown of Adairsville. The of the mystery series they continue to add to is titled “Like a Tree.” The book incorporates the current event of the movie business coming to Georgia, when Davis Morgan, a bookseller and police chaplain, and a young female clerk find the body of a member of the movie company in town at the foot of a large oak tree. Morgan joins forces with the young policeman Charley Nelson to investigate the man’s death.
“There is no shortage of suspects: the mysterious red headed man, the sister of the victim, the fiancée, the angry girl friend’s mother, and others,” a synopsis of the book on Amazon states. “During the investigation an already troubled Charley is framed for a drug crime, and Davis receives word that an old enemy is on his way to Georgia after escaping from prison to make good a threat against him. Late one afternoon, it all comes to an astonishing conclusion beneath the same sprawling oak where it started.”
The book will officially be released on March 26, and will hit the shelves at local bookstores as well as online retailers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
The Davis Morgan Mystery stories are set in and around Adairsville and draw from local history. Other books in the series are “Out of the Depths,” “As a Shield” and “On Level Ground.”
Previously Danny, from a pastor background, and Wanda, a longtime teacher, wrote nonfiction. The Davis Morgan Mysteries have been described as mysteries with a message. The first in the cozy mystery series was released in 2015 and with two other volumes quickly following, a faithful group of local, as well as national fans have resulted. Danny is also the author or “Life in Adairsville” and “One-way Choices in a Wrong-way World.”
The Pelfreys both graduated from Point University. Danny went on to earn his Master of Ministry degree from Kentucky Christian University. He served church ministries in several states before beginning his writing career. He followed Wanda’s passion for writing and started out on his first book. Danny is a member of the Georgia Writers’ Association and American Christian Fiction Writers.
With a lifetime wish to be a writer, Wanda started her career writing curriculum for various Christian publishers. Among the books she authored are “Making the Most of Your Child’s Teachable Moments” and “Celebrate the Bible.” She was 24-year teacher at a Montessori School, teaching at the primary level.
For more information go the the authors’ website at pelfreybooks.com or visit their Facebook page at “Danny and Wanda Pelfrey.”