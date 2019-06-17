The next session of the Harris Arts Center's Acoustic Café will feature a couple of songwriters with No. 1 hits to their credit, as well as two performers from Northwest Georgia.
On Thursday, June 27, at 7 p.m., four talented musicians will take the Acoustic Café stage. Acoustic Café began in April as committee members brought forth the idea of having singers/songwriters perform in a relaxed setting (inspired by The Bluebird Café in Nashville).
Performing this month will be performers Corey Batten, Faye Bentley, Kent Blazy and Jule Medders.
Batten was born and raised in Tucson, Arizona, before moving to Nashville in 1998 to pursue a career in music. Cory's first No. 1 hit, Blake Shelton's “She Wouldn't Be Gone,” was closely followed by his second No. 1 hit, Chris Young's “Gettin' You Home."
Recently Batten's duet "The Call" was recorded by country stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood and featured on the “Garth’s Live from Vegas” DVD. Cory is currently signed with Young Guns Publishing, landing cuts with new artists Runaway June and Jay Allen.
Blazy is originally from Lexington, Kentucky. In 1987 he met Bob Doyle, who would soon become the manager for Brooks. Doyle connected Blazy and Brooks, which began a songwriting collaboration that continues to this day. Blazy and Brooks first co-wrote “If Tomorrow Never Comes,” which became the first No. 1 single for both of them. They went on to collaborate on many other songs, four of which also topped the charts.
Medders is an award-winning songwriter from Resaca. He has written songs for worldwide recording artists such as Billy Dean, Bryan White and Diamond Rio. With roots deeply embedded on the battlefields of Resaca, it’s no wonder that Medders can dig so deep into the lyrical well that is his mind.
Faye “Pierce” Bentley and her husband Ron are Red Bud natives and have been writing and playing music together since their teenage years. Faye and Ron have played shows with several world famous acts, including Brad Paisley and Merle Haggard. The music they write speaks for itself, but Faye’s voice, intertwined with Ron’s unique style of playing guitar, seems to lift the lyrics to new heights.
Calhoun Coffee Company will host the event at the Harris Arts Center, offering coffee and pastries for purchase, while the HAC will provide a cash beer and wine bar. There will be a $5 cover charge at the door; tickets will not be sold in advance. Audience members are encouraged to tip the entertainment.
For more information contact the Harris Arts Center at 706-629-2599. Acoustic Café is made possible by sponsors Fitness First of Calhoun and GrandStandz.