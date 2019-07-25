ACCPD arrests Cooper in Carriage Court homicide
ATHENS — According to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department press release, an arrest has been made in the death of a pregnant woman that occurred during a July 22 gunfight. The release states:
During the evening hours of July 24, ACCPD investigators took Kiresa Cooper into custody for the murder of Auriel Callaway. Cooper, a 27-year-old ACC resident, was arrested in Cobb County and transported to the Athens-Clarke County Jail where she was booked on one count aggravated assault and one count felony murder. Additional charges are expected for Cooper. On July 22 at approximately 9:45 p.m. in the Clarke Gardens Apartments, a fight between two groups escalated into gunfire. Callaway, an innocent bystander, was attempting to move her child to safety when she was struck during the gunfire. ACCPD investigators do not believe Callaway was intentionally targeted. When ACCPD officers arrived to a chaotic scene, they began performing life-saving procedures on Callaway. EMS arrived and transported Callaway to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Callaway’s unborn child also did not survive.
“This reckless act of violence took the life of a young mother in her prime as well as her unborn child,” said ACCPD Chief of Police Cleveland Spruill.
“Such senseless violence shall not be tolerated and all our investigative resources and tools were brought to bear to locate and apprehend the suspect.” ACCPD’s investigation was aided by the community which came forward with details about the incident. “We appreciate the assistance of the community and our law enforcement partners in the quick apprehension of Cooper,” said Spruill.
Athens-Clarke County Police Department