Grand Opening: Oct. 19, 2019, 10 a.m.-noon, 73 Council St., Fort Oglethorpe
- Open to the public, dawn to dusk, after grand opening
- The dog park has an area for small dogs and one for large dogs.
- There will be a water source at the park so dogs can drink.
Some (but not all) dog park rules, which will be posted at the park:
- Dogs must be licensed and immunized.
- Dogs may not be left unattended.
- No food bowls or long-lasting dog chews (a water source and bowls will be available at the park)
- If dogs are causing problems owners are asked to leave with their dog(s), they must do so.
- No dogs that are in heat are allowed.
- Dogs must stay in specified areas.
- Owners must clean up after their dogs (bags and a trash can will be provided).
- Children must be closely supervised.
- Neither the dog park nor the City of Fort Oglethorpe is responsible for injuries or damage.
Bark City Committee members: Rhonda James (founding member), David Betty, Jane Corn, Sara DeBerry, Monica Easley, Ron Foley, Valerie Hayes, Sharon Klein, Jill Legg, Chris McKeever, Diane Rizzo, Melinda William, and Fort Oglethorpe city staff support Jenny Simpkins and Jeff Long
Bark City Donors ($500 or more): DBJ Realty, Inc., Rhonda James and David Betty, VCA Catoosa Animal Hospital
