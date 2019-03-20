During the last few months of the year Gordon County’s American Legion Post 47, local American Legion Riders and the Family Readiness Group have partnered together to support those who have served or are serving in the military.
As a summary, these four previously covered stories highlight the work that the Legion, the Riders and the Family Readiness Group are doing in Gordon County, specifically to honor veterans, soldiers and families that have been left behind with the latest deployment to Afghanistan.
Veterans honored at Post 47 dinner
In November, the Gordon County American Legion hosted a dinner to recognize local veterans and their families for their years of service. After a prayer led by Chaplain Walter Printup and the posting of the colors from the Sonoraville High School JROTC, Commander Bruce Henderson recognized Purple Heart recipients, Gold Star families and members.
In addition, the dinner was also meant to honor soldiers declared as prisoners or war or missing in action, as is common for special events put on by the American Legion. Henderson, the commander for Post 47, said the dinner was a part of a series of community-wide programs hosted by the Legion. Before the end of the year, the Legion cooked for both local law enforcement officers and the National Guard Armory, and sponsored October’s Gordon County Special Olympics track and field event.
“I think it’s what we’re supposed to do,” Henderson said of serving local areas. Having been the commander for American Legion Post 47 for nearly six years, he said one of their main purposes is to help others.
Legion Riders lead deployed soldiers on journey
The Georgia Army National Guard 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, which has a unit in Calhoun and others across the state, got on buses on a late November morning and traveled to Fort Stewart before their final deployment to Afghanistan.
During the deployment ceremony, Capt. Mitch Leachman thanked the local organizations, businesses, families and friends who the captain said “let him borrow their family members for the next year.” He also acknowledged Anna Durham, the chair of the Calhoun Family Readiness Group, who works with families who have a relative in the deployed unit.
Following the ceremony and goodbyes to loved ones, soldiers got on buses and traveled to Fort Stewart, driving through downtown Calhoun on their way out of town. The caravan that led soldiers out of town was fronted by the American Legion Riders, who were present throughout the entirety of the event.
Deployment affects people differently
Following the deployment of the Georgia Army National Guard 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in November — which was supported by American Legion Riders, local police officers, firefighters, the American Red Cross and representatives from the National Guard, — Anna Durham spoke to the Calhoun Times about the FRG.
The group, which planned the deployment ceremony along with the help of the American Legion and American Legion Riders, Durham said is one that offers a sense of support for families and friends left behind by deployed soldiers.
At the December American Legion meeting, Durham, who also serves as the chair of the FRG, presented American Legion Riders with a certificate of appreciation for their leadership and assistance in the deployment ceremony.
Durham, who’s had years of experience being a soldier’s wife also had to say goodbye to her husband Nathan, as he was a part of the deployed unit. Of the 2,000 soldiers that left families behind, the FRG wants to help as many family members as they can, keeping them connected and offering them an outlet to bond with others who are in the same situation.
Vietnam veteran honored for service
In December, a Vietnam veteran was recognized by the Quilts of Valor Foundation, a national program founded in 2003 by Catherine Roberts to “cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor,” according to their website. Patty Defoor represented the organization.
At the event, Walter L. Printup Jr. was awarded a quilt of valor, and though many in the audience knew he would be recognized by Defoor, Printup himself was shocked when his name was called. Printup was deployed to Vietnam in 1968 and in February of 1969 he was wounded, resulting in the loss of four fingers on his left hand and shrapnel wounds in his chest and stomach.
Defoor, as well as Post 47 Commander Henderson and fellow Vietnam veteran Larry Fleming wrapped the quilt around Printup, who was overwhelmed with surprise and emotion.
“Walter, I do not know if you were welcomed home when you returned, but if not, I do so now,” Defoor said. “This quilt is meant to say thank you for your service. You are appreciated and remembered.”
So far, the Quilts of Valor Foundation has awarded over 200,000 hand-stitched quilts to deserving veterans across the country, and the number continues to grow.