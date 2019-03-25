“There is no one with more respect for human life than a warrior who has seen combat. But at the end of every bar there is a narcissistic coward who has never borne any burden greater then his beer mug, these are the ones you hear talking loud in the crowd. They start the fights that warriors have to finish.”
This was how a friend of mine described different types of people. We were discussing the troubling lack of civility and good manners in both political and personal discourse of late, and the corrosive effect of that lack of civility on the broader society.
In ancient times Cherokee society was probably the most polite and hospitable that one could ever hope for. There were many reasons for this, but a couple do stand out. One is the structure of the clan system, making every member of a clan responsible to and for the whole, another I would argue, was the role of elders and women in the society, particularly the role of elder women in the holding, keeping and passing on of family lore and kinship since the family and clan were both matriarchal structures.
My Aunt Clara, my grandmother’s oldest sister, used to make interesting comments whenever she saw someone acting or speaking below a certain standard, they were either “acting like trash” or maybe they “had a sorry streak." And “sorry” in this context is not the same as “I’m sorry," rather it was the worst epithet I ever heard Aunt Clara use. If someone was “just sorry” it meant they were beyond any social redemption, not someone you wanted to be seen with or associate with, lest you too be thought to be “sorry."
“I feel so bad for his mother, she must be so ashamed," was another thing I heard Aunt Clara say on occasion when she saw someone she knew to be from a good family being ill-mannered or boorish. I asked her once what his mother had to do with it. For an answer I received a long lecture on how one’s public conduct reflects on their family. She explained that if certain standards of behavior were not respected, “people will think you weren’t raised right," in her mind if one did not conduct one’s self in a manner befitting a gentleman, it was a disgrace to one’s family and ancestors.
That sensibility is probably quaint to the point of irrelevance in this no-deposit, no-return world we are living in. but I must say an exercise in good manners never hurt anybody. There are just certain things one does not do or say simply because it is bad manners. A point can be made passionately without resorting to rabid mouthed hyperbole and intellectually bankrupt sloganeering. We can disagree on a point without disgracing ourselves…or our ancestors. All it takes is the practice of good manners and gentlemanly courtesy.
I wish sometimes that it were possible to go back in time and see one of those old Cherokee councils in action. They say the rhetorical flourishes were beautiful to behold. But they were polite. Everyone had their say and decisions were made based on what was good for the whole. You can still see that level of politeness and hospitality in certain traditional communities and certain ceremonial grounds. It is refreshing to the soul and good for the mind. They don’t speak ill of the dead and disputes are settled with honesty and good manners, it is a lesson worth learning, or relearning.
So, remember my brothers, when you speak, or conduct yourself in a manner unbecoming a gentleman, you not only disgrace yourself, you also disgrace your mother … and your grandmother. Aunt Clara will think you “weren’t raised right."