A review of “Kicking A** and Taking Names”
Gordon County Resident Paul Allen Payne has written a fast-paced 99-page memoir of his career in human resources. “Kicking A** and Taking Names” was released this year by Out Skirts Press.
Payne’s career began in the carpet industry in Dalton and progressed to the healthcare and to the financial services industries. Payne is a former president of the Georgia Society of Hospital Human Resources Directors. He moved to Florida, where he became involved in financial institutions.
Chapter two is titled “How NOT to Fire Someone (The James Comey Story).”
Chapter four recounts the first time someone kicked his butt (fired him) and how that provided him with an opportunity to move on.
“Getting fired enabled me to return to college and complete my undergraduate degree. I also completed my law degree following this unfortunate episode in my life.” (34).
In Chapter 10, Payne explains how to deal with “The Pickle Predicament” in a way that is advantageous in both business and family relationships. (86-87).
The book is filled with humor. While on a college recruitment trip, Payne once asked a candidate, “What do you consider to be your most significant accomplishment during your four years here at _______ University?”
The young man replied, “The thing I am most proud of during my four years here is that I have never missed a home football game.” (67).
The book is available through Amazon in the following formats: Kindle for $5.99 Paperback for $17.95 $Hardback for 25.57