If you’re hoping for a white Christmas, you might want to book a flight to New York or Colorado. The Old Farmer’s Almanac says we in this area should see sunny and cool conditions on Christmas Day. The Weather Channel is probably not going too far out on a limb by predicting a Christmas high of 51 and a low of 32 (maybe a few flurries overnight?).
The only time since 1879 that we’ve have measureable snow on Christmas Day, says the National Weather Service, was 5.1 inches in 1969.
Those of us over a certain age remember, of course, the storm of ‘93 and the 18 inches of snow we experienced. That was in March – the grand total for the month ended up being 20 inches.
We’ve had numerous other memorable snowfalls in our area, just not for Christmas. We got around 10 inches in a 1988 snowfall, over 8 inches in 2011, a little over 7 inches in a February 2014 snowfall and 6 inches the next year during the same month.
So, probably not for Christmas, but there’s hope for early 2020. It seems like it’s about time.