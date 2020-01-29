Bark City Dog Park opened in Fort Oglethorpe on Oct. 19, 2019. “It has exceeded my expectations,” says Fort Oglethorpe Public Works Director Jeff Long. “There are people out there every day, even in the rain.”
Long, whose office is next to Bark City, says he sometimes stands at the fence and watches the dogs play. “I can stand there for 15 minutes and just enjoy the dogs.”
Bark City has a Facebook page, started by a local resident who says the purpose of the page is, among other things, “for pet owners to share info, pics, set up puppy play dates, share local events, articles, basically anything to do with our fur babies, ask questions, get together and help one another, share dog friendly places, thoughts on great vets, groomers, pet stores.”
The page urges people to be understanding of dogs that are new to dog parks and to let others know if their dog is new to dog parks. “Let's help each other out, so our babies can enjoy this park,” says the page, which has 130 followers.
Long says the city will be adding fill dirt to some low places at Bark City Dog Park and will be doing some reseeding soon. He says the people who started the park and other volunteers, as well as those who bring their dogs to the park, do a good job of keeping an eye on it and keeping it cleaned up.
But not all dogs are suited to a dog park. Long says his own four small dogs don’t get along with other dogs that well. A local resident says her larger dogs have no interest in romping and running, so she walks them on the multi-use trails throughout the city, another place a person is likely to see dogs and their owners almost any time, season or weather.
Fort Oglethorpe Bark City Dog Park is located at 73 Council St. right behind Hardee’s Restaurant on Battlefield Parkway. Turn onto City Hall Drive and take the first road to the right. Hours are dawn to dusk.
Bark City on FortOGov: https://fortogov.com/dogpark
Bark City Dog Park Pet Owners on Facebook: