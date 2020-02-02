Free throws.
For many players, it can be one of the most boring parts of a basketball practice, but coaches are acutely aware of just how important working on them can be.
It goes without saying that teams that work on and improve their free throw shooting stand a better chance of winning close games and, sometimes, even championships.
It happened not once, but twice on Saturday and in the exact same location.
Accurate shooting from the charity stripe, especially in the fourth quarter, turned out to be one of the main reasons that Ringgold Middle School claimed both the girls’ and boys’ North Georgia Athletic Conference basketball tournament championships.
The Lady Tigers used a solid night at the line, especially in the second half, to pull away for a victory over Lakeview. Then in the boys’ championship, Ringgold was nearly perfect from the line in the fourth quarter to secure a hard-fought win over LaFayette.
Ringgold girls 47, Lakeview 38
The Lady Warriors had the early advantage, thanks to 11 first-quarter points from point guard Christen Collins, as they took a 13-6 lead. However, Ringgold would chip away at the deficit and would eventually pull to within two points of the lead, 17-15, at intermission.
The Lady Tigers would score six of the first eight points of the second half to go in front by two, only to see Lakeview respond and go back ahead 26-23 with 2:07 left in the third quarter.
But that would be the last time that the Lady Warriors would enjoy a lead as Ringgold came storming back with a decisive run.
The final two minutes of the third quarter and the first two minutes of the fourth saw the Blue-and-White go on a 14-1 spurt to turn a three-point deficit into a 10-point advantage. Allie Massengale keyed the run with a steal and a coast-to-coast layup, followed by a cold-blooded 3-pointer from the top of the key with 5:10 remaining.
Lakeview would attempt one final comeback and would whittle Ringgold’s lead down to 39-33 with 2:26 to go. However, Kayla Lopez would hit four consecutive free throws in the next minute of play and Massengale would go for 4 for 4 at the line in the final 52 seconds to seal the victory as Ringgold finished the year undefeated against NGAC competition.
Massengale finished with a team-high 13 points. Lopez had nine, while Cady Helton — later named the tournament’s MVP — and Braylee Raby had eight points apiece. Kinsley Forscutt scored five points, while Leiah Henderson and Riley Burdette scored two each to round things out.
“We switched up our defense after the first quarter,” Ringgold head coach Abby Baker said. “I told the girls it was really all on them, that is was really just ‘want-to’. They worked hard all year and it finally paid off. I’m super proud of them and really I’m relieved. They’ve worked hard and they’ve earned it. They came out here every day and never complained. They kept pushing and they never gave up.”
Collins led all scorers with 22 points for the Lady Warriors. Zoey Grey-Martin scored nine points. Heidi Johnson had four and Ziara Thompson finished with three.
Ringgold boys 48, LaFayette 42
The Ramblers came into the day’s second game looking to go 3-0 against the Tigers this season, but quickly found itself in a 10-point first-quarter deficit. Ringgold center Jacob Duarte scored 10 of Ringgold’s 14 first-quarter points, including eight in the paint.
LaFayette would briefly cut the gap to five with just over three minutes left in the half, but Luke Rominger got a shot to fall with 1:20 left on the clock and Damian Woodard would come up with a big 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to push the Tigers’ lead back out to 24-14.
Much of the second half saw the Ramblers try to chip away at the lead, only to see Ringgold counter with timely buckets to keep LaFayette at arm’s length. A 6-0 spurt early in the fourth quarter looked as if it would do the trick as the Tigers went up by 12 points with just under five minutes to play, but the host team wasn’t done just yet.
Dawson Pendergrass and Asaiah Morton connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the lead down to six and, after a Braxton Holtcamp three-point play pushed briefly Ringgold’s lead back out to nine, Pendergrass connected on a three-point play of his own, followed by another three-ball from Morton. Holtcamp would hit a free throw with 51 seconds to play, but Pendergrass connected on a tough, off-balance shot in the lane with 34 seconds to go and the Tigers’ lead had suddenly been slashed to 40-38.
But that would be as close as LaFayette would get as Rominger helped seal the championship at the line. Later named MVP of the tournament, Rominger would make 8 of 9 free throws in the final 23 seconds, the last eight consecutively, to put Ringgold over the top for good.
“We knew that if it came down to free throws that we wanted the ball in Luke’s hands,” Ringgold head coach Brian Mountjoy explained. “He’s our best free throw shooter, so we knew if we could get the ball in his hands, then we were going to just let the chips fall where they may.
“We knew that LaFayette was going to make some runs. That’s what this game is about and we knew at some point that they were going to make theirs. It wasn’t going to be easy. We knew that, but we wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. Kudos to our guys for just having some resolve, playing tough, being strong and just seeing it through.”
Rominger went 10 of 11 from the charity stripe and finished with 15 points, while Duarte put up a team-high 16 points. Holtcamp picked up six points, followed by Woodard with three and Emery Gravitt and Gavin Lakin with two each.
Pendergrass led all scorers with 27 points for the Ramblers. Isaiah McKenzie finished with seven, followed by Morton with six and Caden Hinton with two.
“It’s a game of confidence,” Mountjoy continued. “You have to believe in yourself. We knew that our guys were going to be tough and I knew they were going to lay it on the line and give it all they had either way. I’m so thankful for our guys who put in the hard work every day. They really bought in over the summer and they continued to buy in all season. This really feels good.”